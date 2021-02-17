TES Principal honored with prestigious award

A Carroll County school principal is the recipient of a state award honoring her commitment to enhancing teaching effectiveness and student success.
Temple Elementary School principal Courtney Rogers received the Dr. Jimmy Stokes Exemplary Service Award sponsored by the Georgia Association of Educational leaders. She was unanimously nominated for the award by the Student Support Team Association for Georgia Educators (SSTAGE) Board of Directors. Rogers has been a member of the association since 2013 and currently serves as its president.
Upon receiving the award, Rogers shared her gratitude and honor to be serving Georgia educators and students.
“I am extremely grateful to work, learn and grow alongside such amazing educators across the state in a variety of organizations including the Georgia Department of Education,” she said.
Each year, GAEL nominates members for this service award. The award is presented to individuals who have provided distinguished and exemplary service to GAEL, its affiliate or associate organization, and the educational community.
The award honors Dr. Jimmy Stokes, a past president of GAEL who also served as executive director of GAEL from 2011 until his retirement in July 2019. Rogers became president-elect that same year.
Rogers began her education career in 1999 and has served various roles from being a classroom teacher to a school administrator.
Before her nomination, Rogers said she served SSTAGE’s mission by providing a platform to support Georgia educators and students during the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.
This year, SSTAGE led the Winter Virtual Conference, which provided inspiration and support for the needs of teachers, students and administrators through live and pre-recorded sessions with national presenters. Rogers said she created a conference website for participants to easily access program materials and recorded sessions in an effort to promote collaboration amongst colleagues.
“I joined SSTAGE in 2013 because I am committed to seeking ways to effectively support students and educators to promote success through continuous system and school improvement,” she said. “This year has presented challenges to educators, students and families across the nation as we continuously seek ways to provide effective instruction, maintain student engagement, and advocate for the social and emotional wellness of our students and staff.”
Along with her duties as principal and president of SSTAGE, she serves as the co-chair for the Georgia Dyslexia Collaborative in partnership with a variety of GAEL affiliates. The newly-formed task force addresses dyslexia in Georgia schools. The task force shares knowledge regarding effective Tier I reading instruction, identifies and supports students at-risk for dyslexia, and offers insight into state laws and Georgia Board of Education rules for teaching dyslexic students.
In 2015, she was presented the Outstanding District Leader in Educational Leadership Award by the Department of Leadership and Instruction at the University of West Georgia.
While serving as the district coordinator, Rogers co-authored a book entitled, “Supporting Response to Intervention (RTI) through Instructional Leadership.” In 2016, her efforts helped Carroll County Schools receive state recognition and she was awarded the SSTAGE Star Award for Promising Practices: Best School System.
Rogers shared a few words about the future:
“Although we continue to be faced with a challenging school year for learning and educators can easily feel defeated; we need to continue to remain focused, know our impact, and continue to engage the minds and hearts of everyone we have a single but significant interaction with on a daily basis,” she said. “We are extremely excited about the future of Temple Elementary School and the opportunities we are providing our students to learn and thrive. At the end of the day, we want our students to believe that they embody what it is to be a Temple Tiger.”
