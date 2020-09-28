Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday the appointment of nine people to serve on state boards, including one Temple resident.
The nine appointments include positions in the Construction Industry Licensing Board as well as the State Licensing Board for Residential and General Contractors and the Georgia Board of Nursing.
The appointments were announced late Monday in a press release issued by the governor’s office.
Maceo McDonald Tanner was appointed to the Georgia Board of Nursing. Tanner, of Temple, is an LPN III for Tanner Medical Center.
Tanner earned a practical nurse diploma from West Georgia Technical College in 2005, and she has been licensed since 2006. Maceo and her husband have two children.
In addition to Tanner, the Georgia Board of Nursing received two additional appointments: Roger Jerome Pierce, Jr. a registered nurse in Cairo, and Renee Dickerson, a charge nurse at Piedmont Henry Hospital.
Two people were also re-appointed to the nursing board, Merry W. Fort and Tammy Bryant.
One UWG grad was also among the appointments to the State Licensing Board for Residential and General Contractors. Kevin Price, the president of Kevin Price Construction, is a 1977 graduate of the University of West Georgia. He now resides in Watkinsville.
For the Construction Industry Licensing Board Electrical Contractors Division, Earl Graham and Roland S. Weekley were reappointed. Nicholas Marine was reappointed to the Construction Industry Licensing Board Master Plumbers and Journeyman Plumbers Division.
