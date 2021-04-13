Temple police officers received a $4 hourly pay increase Monday, making the city more competitive with other west Georgia law enforcement agencies.
The city council approved the pay hike along with another pay boost for food prep cooks at the city’s senior center during its regular meeting. The council also approved two parallel plans for replacing the city’s current residential trash pickup service.
City Administrator William Osborne said Tuesday that the police pay hike would be effective immediately.
Before the vote, the base pay for the 15-person police force was $15 per hour. The additional $4 will be applied across all pay grades within the department. Osborne said that the increase was approved for two reasons, the first of which was to place police salaries in parity with those of similar-sized agencies in west Georgia.
The second reason was essentially as an inducement for hiring. Although the department has 15 slots, the city’s force is currently 12. One position, Osborne said, had been vacant for some time. Recently, two other officers resigned.
Osborne said it has been difficult to find police officers in the current political and social climate, and this has caused most law enforcement officers across the region to resign. He said the council hopes that the new base rate of $19 per hour will both help in recruitment and encourage other officers to stay in Temple.
City police officers are already eligible for annual cost of living pay adjustments as well as merit raises based on their performance reviews.
The cost to implement the pay raise during this year’s budget, Osborne said, will be $125,000. The money will come from better than expected revenues that have added to the city’s fund balance over the year.
Osborne said the city expects an increased tax digest to help fund the pay increases during the next fiscal year, which runs concurrent with the calendar year. Osborne also indicated that once work on Interstate 20, which passes through Temple, has been completed later this year, revenue from speeding fines and other traffic enforcement activities may increase.
The council also approved an hourly pay raise of $1.50 for cooks in the city’s senior center.
In other action, Osborne said the council gave the green light to moving forward on two parallel paths toward replacing its residential garbage pickup service. The first would be to find an outside company to do the work; the other would be for the city to create its own service.
In a special meeting last month, the council voted to terminate the city’s contract with Waste Pro, the Florida-based company the city had hired in June 2019.
This was because the company had developed a chronic problem of missing houses, and sometimes entire streets, during pick-up weeks. The company blamed the problem on manpower shortages caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but city officials had also come to believe the company planning to increase its fees if the city renewed its three-year agreement with the company.
Osborne said that the council authorized him to seek bids from other waste collection companies, some large and some small. The smaller companies might split the city’s service area and serve those separate geographic areas independently.
But the council also authorized Public Works Director Hal Burch, who has experience with garbage collection services, to provide the council with cost estimates should the city decide to provide its own service.
Among those costs would include garbage trucks and fees charged by landfills and transfer station operators.
The council will make their decision as to which direction it will go based on the cost analysis and the submitted bids, Osborne said.
