Temple Police Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide that occurred Friday night.
Temple officers were dispatched at 10 p.m. Friday to an address on Montgomery Street to investigate a reported missing person.
A woman told officers that her husband, Thomas Cash, had not returned home. She also said that after work he typically would go to the home of his mother, Clair Cash, on Carrollton Street in Temple to assist her because she suffers from dementia. Afterward, she told officers, Cash normally returned home for the rest of the night.
Cash’s wife told police that Cash had his phone at the residence and that his truck was at his mother’s house, but her vehicle was missing. At approximately 11:30 p.m. officers contacted the wife again and met her at the Carrollton Street residence to obtain vehicle information for a lookout to be broadcast, and a possible Mattie’s call. A Mattie’s Call is an emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons.
After this, officers began to search the area of the city that Cash and his mother frequented, such as the Temple Senior Center and their church.
Cpl. Thompson then checked the area of Asbury Cemetery on Asbury Road and located the mother’s vehicle parked near the pavilion. He then found Cash and his mother deceased inside the pavilion.
Investigators determined Cash shot his mother and then himself in what appears to be an isolated murder/suicide incident.
