Ashton Clay Moore has been named as the 2022 STAR Student at Temple High School, and he selected Robin “Rocky” White as his STAR Teacher, according to an announcement released this week by Temple High Principal Tim Gribben.
Moore has been a member of the Tiger football program throughout high school. A member of the Beta Club, the national high school and elementary school program that recognizes high academic achievement and promotes character, leadership and service.
Also, he has earned a pathway in computer programming and advanced academics, and is dual enrolled through West Georgia Technical College for core courses.
His post secondary plans currently include attending West Georgia Technical College where he plans to study to be a residential electrician.
Moore is the son of Mary and Daniel Moore.
The STAR Student selection is based on scores earned on the SAT, a standardized exam widely used for college admissions since its debut in 1926. Now called the SAT Reasoning Test, or simply, the SAT, the exam tests skills in writing, critical reading and mathematics.
The student must achieve the highest score on the SAT in his/her senior class and also, based on grade-point average, be in the top 10% or top 10 students in their class.
Moore and White will be honored with STAR Students and Teachers from other high schools in Carroll County on February 3 when the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce and the local chapter of the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE) host the 2022 STAR Student-Teacher Achievement Awards Program at the Carroll County Schools Performing Arts Center.
