Temple High School is the latest in Carroll County to move to hybrid learning because of rising COVID cases.

The school will alternate between distance learning and in-person instruction starting today (Jan. 28). The hybrid learning model was set in place by district officials in the event coronavirus cases began to increase in the schools.

Temple Middle School, Bay Springs Middle School and Villa Rica High School were already in the hybrid learning model. These three schools announced they were doing so last week and are expected to return to full in-person instruction on Feb. 8.

The expected return to a regular schedule for THS is Monday, Feb. 22. This would allow for two weeks of hybrid learning before students in the Carroll County School System depart for winter break. The break will take place Feb. 15-19, so students in TMS, BSMS, and VRMS will have a one-week period of full in-person classes between the break and its hybrid learning schedule.

Students at THS will alternate on-campus instruction and Distance Learning through Feb. 12.

On Monday, the district-wide numbers for COVID infection showed that, as of Jan. 22, there were 887 students out of the nearly 15,000 students in the district who had possible exposure or were symptomatic, or 5.9%, while 80 students had a current and positive test.

There were 42 teachers who had a current and positive test out of the nearly 1,900 teachers in the system and there were 45 who had possible exposure or were symptomatic.

School- or cluster-specific data is not provided by the Carroll County School System.

Unless otherwise announced, the district plans extracurricular activities to take place as normally scheduled.

During a hybrid schedule, the Food and Nutrition program will prepare a hot meal each day for all students attending school and a cold meal to hand out when students are leaving. A meal bus is already located in each cluster.