Temple High School on Tuesday celebrated its recent National STEM Certification by the National Institute for STEM Education (NISE).
TSH, along with Bowdon Elementary School, Ithica Elementary School, and Central High School were the most recent Carroll County schools to earn National STEM Certification.
This certification is for the school’s’ efforts in integrating Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics into hands-on, real world experiences for their students.
THS is one of only seven high schools in the state to be named a Nationally STEM Certified Campus.
Four teachers additionally each earned their STEM certification: Jessica Bohlen, Allie Fugatt, Tara Hill, and Gina Niemann. The teacher certification consists of a program for the teachers in a competition that in part focuses on effective ways of teaching STEM in the classroom.
In the five cluster large school system, there are 10 District STEM certified schools, eight Nationally STEM certified schools, and one Internationally STEM certified elementary school.
The school system is also only one of three districts in Georgia to have a District STEM certification process, and the only system in the state with a STEAM certification process.
STEAM is similar to STEM, however the “A” stands for Arts.
“Making STEM education a priority supports our district’s initiatives of encouraging students to be future-focused, have a growth mindset, and prepare to be enrolled, enlisted, or employed after graduation,” stated Superintendent Scott Cowart, in an Aug. 20 press release.
