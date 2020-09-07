There were some impressive wins and some disappointing losses as teams in the west Georgia area opened the season this past weekend after the season was delayed two weeks by the pandemic.
One of the biggest wins of the weekend was Temple’s 16-12 win over Bowdon.
It was the first time in 17 meetings that the Tigers defeated Bowdon. It was the first time since 2015 that the teams had met on the gridiron.
Temple’s first score came on 15-yard TD run by Phillip Johnson to make it 7-0. Temple added 2 more points on a safety early in the second quarter to give the Tigers a 9-0 lead they carried into the half.
Temple held a 16-0 lead in the fourth before allowing Bowdon to score late.
The series started in 1994, and Bowdon had won the previous 16 contests.
Here are the results from other area games Friday:
Collins Hill 46, Carrollton 24
The season didn’t start too well for the highly-ranked Carrollton team.
Before an enthusiastic home crowd, limited to 30% stadium capacity because of COVID-19, and for the TV audience, Gwinnett County’s Collins Hill dropped the fifth-ranked Trojans 46-24 on Saturday in the Corky Kell Classic.
Collins Hill had its own talented starting lineup to neutralize the Trojans.
Travis Hunter, a junior, was one of the main show-stoppers. The Florida State commitment caught eight passes for 186 yards and three touchdowns, in addition to intercepting a pass on defense.
Collins Hill coach Lenny Gregory was impressed with what he saw out of his team.
“To put up 45 points on a great defense, I think they have nine Power Five kids on defense, for us to do that, I’m so proud of our kids, proud of our coaching staff,” Collins Hill head coach Gregory said. “There are still a lot of things we’ve got to fix with no scrimmage. But if you’d told me we would play that good with no scrimmage against a team like that, I would have signed up for it any day.”
The Eagles built a 26-10 halftime lead in large part because of Carrollton miscues. The Trojans were intercepted three times and lost two fumbles.
Despite being down 26-10 at the intermission, Carrollton kept fighting back, including a 15-play, 65-yard to open the second half that ended with a 23-yard TD pass from James McCauley to Donovan Brundidge on a middle screen.
The Trojans’ final touchdown came on a 1-yard run by Christian Lett midway through the fourth quarter.
McCauley completed 10 of 23 passes for 100 yards for the Trojans.
Carrollton’s leading rusher Keshawn Ridley with 13 carries for 39 yards including a 6-yard touchdown run.
Bremen 38, Landmark Christian 0
The Blue Devils improved to 13-3 all-time over Landmark Christian. It was the seventh straight win over Landmark for the Blue Devils, and first for a Davis Russell-coached team.
Bremen took a 7-0 lead early on a 2-yard TD run by Brooks Hardy. Tay Banks tacked on a 1-yard run for a touchdown to give the Blue Devils a 14-0 lead.
Carter Taylor scored Bremen’s final TD of the game on a 1-yard run late in the third quarter.
Haralson County 28, Pepperell 10
The Rebels won for the second time in 23 meetings all-time against the Dragons.
Heard County 20, South Atlanta 0:
It was the Braves sixth straight win over the Atlanta city school.
Mt. Zion 40, Central-Talbotton 0
The Eagles improved to 3-0 over Central with the shutout win. Mt. Zion has outscored its central Georgia opponent 89-28 in the three meetings.
Jayden Perkins scored the Eagles’ first TD to put Mt. Zion up 7-0.
Ethan Lepard added another score for Mt. Zion on a 15-yard run to make it 14-0 late in the first quarter.
Antron Thompson scored on a 9-yard run early in the second quarter to put Mt. Zion up 20-0.
Dakota Browning took it to the house from 7 yards out up Mt. Zion’s lead to 27-0 with 2:39 to go in the first half.
Mt. Zion padded its lead to 34-0 on the opening drive of the second half, which was capped by a TD run from Preston Denney.
Villa Rica 41, Spencer 7
The Wildcats opened with a big win in their first-ever meeting with the Spencer Greenwave Owls in Columbus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.