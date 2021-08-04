Temple couple mauled by dogs, horse attacked in separate incident

A Temple couple was mauled Tuesday night by two dogs, one of which was killed by the husband while fending off the attack.
In a separate and unrelated dog attack on Monday morning, a miniature horse was attacked and severely wounded by dogs while in a pasture on Beulah Church Road near Mt. Zion Road. The same dogs are also said to have attacked a man mowing his grass, causing minor injuries.
In both cases, Carroll County Animal Control have issued citations against the owners, while Temple police plan to file misdemeanor charges against the owner in that incident.
There is no connection between the two attacks, which were about 10 miles apart, but the dogs involved in both incidents have been identified as pit bulls. Authorities say that none of the animals appear to have been rabid, but the dog killed in the Tuesday attack is being tested for rabies.
Anthony Dudley of Temple told the Times-Georgian on Wednesday that he and his wife were walking their two Chihuahua dogs on Tallapoosa Street in Temple when they were attacked just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Dudley said that the couple had just passed a house when they heard the noise of a screen door slam, then saw two dogs charging at them from the residence. Dudley said their dogs appeared to be the target of the attacking dogs, but when the couple rescued their animals, the attacking dogs turned on the couple.
During the attack, Dudley — who was armed with a handgun — was able to draw the weapon to defend himself and his wife. A first shot was able to scare away the dog that was attacking him, he said, but the other dog continued its attack on his wife. Dudley fired a second shot which killed the animal.
Both Dudley and his wife received injuries to their arms and Mrs. Dudley received two fractured wrist bones during the attack. Dudley said that the couple was at the hospital emergency room until 3 a.m. Wednesday.
An unrelated incident on Beulah Church Road on Monday left a miniature horse seriously injured after an attack by at least three dogs. A second horse was less seriously hurt.
Jessica Shaw, who owns several horses, said Tuesday that a miniature horse owned by her 12-year-old son was attacked Monday morning in its pasture. She said that when she and her father found the horse, named Rocky, the animal appeared to be dead, covered in blood and bite marks. But it was still alive.
She said that the family made a decision to put the animal down. But the gun that was being used misfired, producing only a clicking noise.
At that sound, Shaw said, the horse stood up, which the family took as a sign that it wanted to live. Shaw said the family then took the horse to an equine medical facility in Newnan, where Shaw said Wednesday the veterinary bills were already over $3,000.
Shaw said Wednesday that the vets treating Rocky were unsure he would survive, despite their use of aggressive antibiotics to prevent infection.
Another horse in the pasture, she said, had one bite mark on a rear leg and was also taken to Newnan.
Ashley Hulsey, a spokesperson for Carroll County, said Tuesday that authorities had also talked with a neighboring resident who reported minor injuries after an encounter with one of those same dogs while mowing his grass.
Hulsey added that authorities were able to identify the owner of the dogs by late Tuesday. Shaw said she had previously seen three pit bulls in the area and on Tuesday positively identified two of them from a photo lineup provided by Animal Control.
Dudley said that he and his wife are familiar with the dogs that attacked them in Temple, but have only seen them in the backyard of the house they passed. Dudley said he believes the dogs may have been inside the house as they were walking their dogs Tuesday.
Hulsey said Wednesday that Animal Control had issued citations against the owners of both sets of animals. A spokesman for the Temple Police Department said that additional charges related to not controlling an aggressive animal would be filed against the owner in that case.
Carroll County animal control ordinances state that animal owners in the county are required to prevent them from having access to another person’s property, and must be on a leash when off their owner’s property.
Animals deemed vicious or dangerous can be impounded. If the owner is convicted for charges related to an attack, the ordinances say a court may order the animal to be humanely destroyed.
