Temple residents will soon be having their household garbage picked up by someone new — and it might be the city itself.
During a special called meeting Monday, Temple councilmembers voted to terminate the city’s contract with Waste Pro, the Florida-based company the city hired in June 2019 because it promised cheaper rates for residents.
Since the coronavirus pandemic began last March, the company has had manpower problems that city officials say has made garbage collections unreliable. City Administrator Bill Osborne said Tuesday that those problems have persisted two years into the city’s three-year agreement with the company.
The contract with Waste Pro allows either party to terminate the agreement with 90 days notice, and on Monday the council decided to notify the company that the city would terminate the contract one year early.
For several years, household trash pickups had been done by Waste Industries, now known as GFL Environmental, a large Raleigh-based corporation that does business across the South, serving several communities including Villa Rica.
But in 2019, as its contract was expiring, Waste Industries notified the city that it would increase its rates if the agreement were renewed. That prompted the city to opt out of renewal and to solicit bids from other companies.
Waste Pro, a smaller company that was seeking to expand its operations, bid for the service, offering essentially the same service as Waste Industries but at a cheaper rate for citizens.
But two years into the contract with Waste Pro, problems had been developing with some residences being missed on pick-up day; sometimes entire streets were missed.
The city had been having conversations with the company about these problems, Osborne said, which the company said were caused by manpower shortages brought on by the pandemic. Osborne said some improvement had been seen, but lately city officials have come to believe that, just as Waste Industries had done, Waste Pro was planning on raising its rates when it came time to renew the service.
“Our residents have, by and large, been very patient through the pandemic, and now we just feel like that we want a company that that will certainly do their best to minimize missed streets, missed pickups, and so forth,” Osborne said.
After giving notice to Waste Pro, the next step will be for the city to begin soliciting bids for a new trash collection company. Osborne said Tuesday that one option might be for the city to do its own in-house garbage pickup.
The city’s public works director, Hal Burch, has experience with garbage collection, Osborne said; he came to the city after working with Waste Pro.
Should the city go the route of doing its own garbage pickup, city officials would have to buy a garbage truck and make an agreement with another waste company — possibly Waste Pro — to use their transfer station, from which Temple’s trash would be taken to a landfill.
Osborne said that if the city provided its own garbage collection, trash pickups could be spread over more than one day. Waste Pro had only been picking up residential trash bins once per week.
Osborne said that providing its own trash pickup would also free the city from the continual escalation in garbage fees that companies charge cities.
Whether the city will seek bids from another trash pickup provider or explore other options will likely be discussed at the city’s next scheduled meeting, now set for April 12.
