Temple property owners will not see an increase in their taxes after the City Council on Monday adopted a rollback millage rate.
City Administrator William Osborne said that the council adopted a millage rate of 5.449 during a special called meeting. Last year, the millage – which is the rate used to calculate property tax – had been set at 5.549, which was also a rollback rate.
By adopting the rollback rate, city officials only had to hold one public hearing before setting the millage. Had the city adopted anything other than the rollback rate, three public hearings would have been required because the state would have considered the move an indirect tax increase.
A millage rate is used to calculate property tax and is based on the tax digest, or the total taxable value of all property.
Property taxes fund about 30% of the city’s general fund, which pays administrative costs and the salaries of all personnel, including the city’s police force.
Osborne said the city was able to avoid a tax increase because new construction in the city has increased the tax digest. The city expects to generate $904,475 in tax revenue due to that new construction, which is 11.77% higher than was collected last year.
In fact, the digest value of $166 million represents the large percentage increase the city has ever experienced, Osborne said, representing a boom in home construction.
The only property owners who will see an increase in their taxes are those who have added improvements to their property, he said.
Setting the millage rate is a key step a governing body takes in computing its annual budget. Because Temple sets its fiscal year according to the calendar, the budget process will begin within a few weeks.
The city’s budget consists of two parts, the general fund and the water/sewer budget. The water budget is an “enterprise fund” because it is supposed to generate enough revenue to run the city’s water and sewer department.
The city does not produce its own water and instead buys water at a wholesale rate from the Carroll County Water Authority, which will be increasing the rate charged to municipalities to account for its own rising costs.
Osborne said one of the issues before the council during the budget process would be whether to adjust water and sewer rates in response to the county’s rate hike.
