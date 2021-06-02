Temple company puts free roof over wounded officer's family

Special to the Times-Georgian
Earlier this year, Carrollton Police Sergeant Rob Holloway and family were making plans for a new roof for their home. Those plans were quickly put on hold after April 12, 2021.
That was the day that Holloway and two other law enforcement officers were shot and wounded during a police chase. The other officers wounded that day, Villa Rica Policeman Chase Gordy and Carroll County sheriff’s deputy Jay Repetto have since returned to duty, but Holloway continues his recovery.
The community has lavished praise on the officers and agencies involved during that incident, and now a Temple contracting company has stepped forward.
Before the incident, Alpha Roofing & Construction was seeking the perfect candidate for roof donation. Following the devastating tornado in Newnan in early April, the company was working in the area and the crews saw how that community came together to clean up the damage.
Tyler Boger, project manager for the company, recommended the Holloway family. They offered their services at no cost.
Sgt. Meredith Browning, speaking for the family, said that Holloway and his family are “beyond grateful” and wanted to make sure Alpha was recognized for their generosity and love.
Alpha Roofing & Construction is family owned and operated. Shayne Johnson, Alpha owner, has been in business for six years and is a second-generation business owner.
The company is located in Temple on Highway 78, and serves Carroll, Douglas, Coweta, Fulton, Paulding, Cobb, and other surrounding counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.