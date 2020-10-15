Students from the Class of 2020 at two local high schools topped the national average on the ACT, according to data released Wednesday by the state Department of Education.
Temple High School students averaged a composite score of 21.2 for tops in Carroll County. Carrollton High School had an average composite of 21.0. The national average composite for the Class of 2020 was a 20.6.
The ACT is an entrance exam that colleges and universities use to evaluate applicants. The ACT comprises four mandatory sections — English, mathematics, reading, and science.
Georgia’s average composite score for the class of 2020 was 21.7 — out of a maximum of 36. That’s up from the state average 2019 score of 21.4 in 2019 and higher, for the fifth year in a row, than the national average.
At the district level, the Carrollton City School System had an average of a 21.0 with just one high school. That’s up from an average of 20.0 in 2019.
The Carroll County School District’s five high school’s averaged a 19.7 composite on the ACT in the Class of 2020, below both the state and national averages. The county school system average dropped two tenths of a percentage point from 19.9 in 2019.
In addition to Temple, county schools’ composites on the ACT for 2020 were: Bowdon High School with a score of 19.8; Villa Rica High School with average of 19.6; Central High School with an average of 19.5; and Mt. Zion High School with average of 19.3.
