Expanding broadband access in Carroll County is becoming increasingly competitive as two utilities work to catch up to a telecom giant that completed its network expansion in west Georgia last month.
Meanwhile, a second major telecommunications company is planning to invest more than $4 million in expanding broadband in Carroll County over the next 10 years.
As the global COVID-19 pandemic continues to make online access more of a necessity than a luxury, the wait for broadband is becoming more acute. In response, each of the providers that plan to expand their networks in Carroll County has been working at varying speeds to fulfill their promises.
On June 24, SyncGlobal and Carroll EMC announced a partnership that is designed to bring fiber-based broadband service into parts of Carroll and Heard counties within a year. Their plan was to invest $12.5 million to construct a fiber network in the extreme southern part of Carroll County and northwest Heard County.
A Carroll EMC leader said his company and SyncGlobal Telecom are about to make "some pretty big announcements" in the coming weeks about their efforts to expand broadband to more than 7,300 residents, more than 100 farms, and 15 businesses in those counties.
The partnership is funded through the cooperative’s investments and a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect Program. This followed a feasibility study in 2016 that showed that two-thirds of CEMC’s approximately 50,000 members in seven counties did not have broadband access.
More than six months have passed since the initiative was announced at Mill Town Music Hall in Bremen, an event which was attended by Gov. Brian Kemp and former USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue.
On Thursday, Carroll EMC Vice President of Communications and Economic Development Jay Gill said by email to the Times-Georgian that the project can begin after receiving approval from the USDA's Rural Utilities Service based on environmental and engineering requirements.
He added CEMC and SyncGlobal are weeks away from “making some big announcements” regarding the first phase of the project, and a project website will be launched in March to keep residents informed of the expansion.
“Residents can expect to see staking and mapping engineers working throughout Carroll EMC’s territory beginning immediately,” Gill wrote. “These are the first steps as we begin construction of this fiber-to-the-home broadband system. There is nothing comparable to this in our region; it will be life-changing for our underserved citizens.”
Alex Horwitz, the vice president of public relations at Comcast, said his company finished expanding their network to 7,500 homes and businesses in west Georgia. Comcast announced on June 12 a similar upgrade of its broadband service in Tallapoosa, Waco, Mount Zion and Whitesburg – a service area that extends westward into Roopville. That project has been finished ahead of schedule, according to Horwitz.
This was part of a nearly $9 million investment to reach previously unserved homes and businesses.
In December, the company completed its expansion of broadband services to more than 2,500 homes and businesses in Haralson County, including Tallapoosa and Waco. These customers are receiving Comcast’s xFi suite of services, and area businesses gained access to Comcast Business internet access with speeds up to a gigabit.
“The response from residents has been overwhelmingly positive, I’m pleased to share,” Horwitz said by email. “At a time when so many of us are working and learning from home, bridging this digital divide has never been more critical. Last summer, we committed to extending our network in rural west Georgia. As promised, we achieved this, and we did it ahead of schedule.”
Comcast is not the only company looking at Carroll County to expand their internet services. In December, the Federal Communications Commission announced that Charter Communications is investing $4.3 million in Carroll County to expand broadband access to 4,638 locations as part of a $5 billion multi-year initiative. That investment includes $1.2 billion in federal Rural Digital Opportunity funds from the FCC.
Patti Michel, the senior director of regional communications for Charter’s south region, declined to comment about how the funds would be spent in Carroll.
An estimated 373,000 rural Georgians are expected to gain access to high-speed broadband through the FCC’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Phase I auction. The auction allocated $326.4 million in support to expand broadband to 179,455 homes and businesses across the Peach State over the next 10 years. Almost all of these locations will be eligible for gigabit-speed broadband.
These new customer locations will also benefit from Charter’s Spectrum pricing and packaging structure, including its Spectrum Mobile, Spectrum TV, and Spectrum Voice offerings, officials said.
“This historic auction is great news for the residents of so many rural Georgia communities who will get access to high-quality broadband service in areas that for too long have been on the wrong side of the digital divide,” former FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a Dec. 7 release.
