Teen Accidentally Shot & Killed

Candace Chrzan, a 17-year-old Mount Zion High School student, was accidentally shot and killed in April in what deputies described as a shooting incident.
According to a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office report, Chrzan was shot and killed while with friends in the backyard of a residence on Bowdon Junction near Mount Zion.
The incident took place shortly before 8 p.m., which is when Mount Zion police called sheriff’s deputies to the scene.
Preliminary investigation of the incident indicated the shooting may have been the result of an accident, a sheriff’s department spokesperson said.
According to the sheriff’s office statement, all parties involved in the case were cooperative with authorities.
