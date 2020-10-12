Carroll County School System is set to announce this year’s District Teacher of the Year at the end of the month, as the school level winners have been announced.
The District Teacher of the Year will be announced on Thursday, Oct. 22 during reception at 6 p.m.
To be a candidate for teacher of the year, the teacher must be a certified classroom teacher in public pre-kindergarten through grade 12; exceptionally dedicated, knowledgeable, and skilled and planning to continue in active teaching status; and inspires students of all backgrounds and abilities to learn.
Last year, Tewanna Brown from Mount Zion Middle School was named the 2020-2021 Carroll County School System Teacher of the Year at the Board Meeting on Oct. 24, 2019.
Each of the 23 schools plus the two college and career academies have named their school teacher of the year.
In the Bowdon cluster, the teachers named were: Katie Bryant for Bowdon Elementary School; Stephanie Norton for Bowdon High School; and Michelle Frazier for Bowdon Middle School.
The Central cluster has named Megan Foster for Central Elementary School; Rhonda Wilson for Whitesburg Elementary School; Andrea Lawson for Roopville Elementary School; Michelle Dyer for Central Middle School; and Monica Smith for Central High School.
In the Mt. Zion cluster, the teacher of the year for Mount Zion Elementary School was Stephanie Hodges; Mount Zion Middle School named Casey Teal; and Mount Zion High School named Heather Morse.
In the Temple cluster, the teachers were: Monica Rainwater at Providence Elementary School; Mark Jensen at Sharp Creek Elementary School; Lisa Weaver at Temple Elementary School; Lauren Gribben at Temple Middle School; and Allie Fugatt at Temple High School.
The Villa Rica cluster named Emily Edmondson for Glanton-Hindsman Elementary School; Becca Langridge for Ithica Elementary School; Alyssa Cook for Sand Hill Elementary School; and Mindy Savidge for Villa Rica Elementary School.
Additionally, in the VR cluster, William Phillips was named for Villa Rica Middle School; Ashley Perkey for Bay Springs Middle School; and Annie Butler for Villa Rica High School.
College & Career Academy North named Samantha Henderson for its teacher of the year and College & Career Academy South awarded Michelle Kelley the title.
