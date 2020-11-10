Carrollton City School announced its district Teacher of the Year during Tuesday’s board meeting.
Band Director Chris Carr at Carrollton High School was announced as the system’s newest district Teacher of the Year. Carr is also a school level teacher of the year, with all four schools honoring their respective winners on Tuesday.
In the city school system, all four schools have monthly “Teacher of the Month” awards, and the school level winner is selected from that pool.
In August, the school system announced the school level winners: Natalie Wiggins at Carrollton Elementary School; Tiffany Pullen at Carrollton Upper Elementary; Regina Hytower at Carrollton Junior High; and Carr.
In preparation for the district competition, the four candidates were asked to write essays outlining their passion to pursue their profession.
In his essay, Carr said that he became a teacher because he has a desire for learning and helping others. When it was announced that he was the winner, Carr told the crowd in the Mabry Center of the Arts that he was “shocked.”
“Every day that I’ve been here in Carrollton, God has proven to me that I made the right decision,” said Carr. “You know there were many, many signs then, and every day there are more and more. [My wife and I] are definitely Trojans [who are] very honored to serve our community, our students and amongst great leaders that we have here tonight, so thank you so much for your honor.”
