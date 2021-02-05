A 30-year-old substitute teacher was arrested Friday at Mt. Zion Elementary School and charged with 19 counts of child molestation.
Amelia Ressler of Carrollton was charged after Carroll County Sheriff’s Office investigators were notified by school staff of allegations of misconduct by a substitute teacher. An investigation revealed that Ressler allegedly “engaged in indecent and immoral acts while in the presence of school-aged children,” according to deputies.
The investigation is still ongoing.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office will suggest to all parents of children affected that an interview be conducted. At this time, officials said they don’t believe any children were physically touched.
Carroll County school system officials have confirmed that parents of the children involved were informed of the incident and that Ressler will no longer be allowed on the grounds of any facility within the school system.
“The district was informed of allegations of misconduct by a substitute teacher who subbed at Mount Zion Elementary School," said a statement from the school system. "School officials took immediate and appropriate action ... Student safety is always our top priority, and we will continue to work closely with law enforcement throughout their investigation."
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Carroll County School system are in contact with the District Attorney’s Office for its guidance and review of all allegations and charges.
"We appreciate the dedication Carroll County Schools has for the safety of their students as they are working diligently to communicate with all parents of students affected and we will continue to work closely with them during the remainder of the investigation," said a statement from the Sheriff's Office.
