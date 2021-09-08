SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
Following a year’s absence because of the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, the “Taste of Carrollton” returns to Adamson Square, Thursday, Sept. 16, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The city’s signature food event for almost 30 years showcases the diversity of dining available in the Carrollton area.
A state mandate that was in effect last September prohibited gatherings of 50 or more without social distancing, necessitating the cancellation of the popular event that brought large crowds to the downtown Carrollton area. A similar activity in Villa Rica was also canceled.
At past “Taste of Carrollton” events, attendees purchased tickets to exchange for bite-sized food samples from local restaurants. However, this year’s event will be cash-only, although some vendors may accept credit or debit cards. Participants will be able to skip waiting in line for tickets and go directly to their favorite eats. Food prices will range in price from $1 to $4.
The popular brew truck, featuring Printer’s Ale and other regional breweries, will again be on hand for festival-goers. Craft Brew Packages will be available at the event for $35. The package includes pours of eight unique craft brews from the beer truck and an event-exclusive cup, plate and T-shirt. Customers can buy the Brew Packages in advance for $30 by calling 770-832-6901.
Purchasers must be 21 years of age or older. A copy of the email confirmation of the transaction and valid identification must be presented at the Taste of Carrollton tent in the center of Adamson Square to redeem on the day of the event.
Individual beverages may be purchased at any downtown restaurant.
A local band, The Mix, will perform at the Amp at Adamson Square during the event. Guest performers will be sitting in with the group.
For additional information on the 2021 Taste of Carrollton, call 770-832-6901.
