Taste of Carrollton postponed until Sept. 30 because of rain

The Taste of Carrollton, sponsored annually by Carrollton Main Street for nearly three decades, was cancelled last year because of the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic and had been scheduled for today.
However, the decision was made late Wednesday by the organization’s officials to postpone the highly popular event held on Adamson Square to Thursday, September 30 after weather forecasts predicted continued rain over the next several days.
“Following last year’s cancellation, everyone was looking forward to the 2021 Taste of Carrollton,” said Alyson Moffit, Main Street Program Coordinator for the City of Carrollton.
“But we will just postpone it a couple of weeks when, hopefully, the weather will be better and people will be able to enjoy the event without the threat of rain,” she said.
When the event is held, there will be one major change from previous years.
“In the past, you would line up and buy tickets and then use them as you wished at the various vendors, but this year, instead of having folks stand next to each other and wait in a long line to buy tickets, they will go to the vendor of their choice and pay for their sample,” said Jonathan Dorsey, executive director of the Carrollton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The popular brew truck, featuring Printer’s Ale and other regional breweries, will again be on hand. Craft Brew Packages will be available for $35. The package includes pours of eight unique craft beers from the beer truck and an event-exclusive cup, plate and T-shirt.
Customers can buy Brew Packages in advance by calling 770-832-6901. Purchasers must be 21 years of age or older. A copy of the email confirmation of the transaction and valid identification must be presented a the Taste of Carrollton tent in the center of Adamson Square to redeem on the day of the event.
Moffit confirmed that anyone who purchased a package in advance can redeem their purchase at the Taste of Carrollton on Sept. 30. However, she noted that if someone who made an advance purchase but can not attend the re-scheduled event will be able to get a full refund. For more information, call 832-6901.
MayFest usually brings larger crowds each spring, according to Dorsey, but the Taste of Carrollton continues to be popular, not only for local residents but for visitors from surrounding towns and counties.
“There is always a wide variety of food available. The Taste of Carrollton is a great showcase for the surprisingly wide variety of food we have here, especially for a community our size,” Dorsey noted.
Also, Adamson Square will be busy again next Saturday, Sept. 25, when Tanner Health System sponsors the 2021 Carrollton Half Marathon. Interested runners who want to take part in the event that will be run through downtown Carrollton and over the Carrollton GreenBelt should register in advance at www.run carrollton.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.