Tanner CEO Loy Howard has been named one of 15 Georgia Legacy Leaders by Georgia Trend Magazine.
For its 35th anniversary, Georgia Trend recognized 15 people who have devoted themselves to improving the lives of those across the state.
Howard is the President and CEO of Tanner Health System, one of the largest employers in west Georgia, with a total of 2,800 employees, according to Carroll Tomorrow.
“It was an honor to be considered among this esteemed group of state leaders,” said Howard in a written statement. “Community hospitals rarely draw the notice of some of the larger entities in Georgia, and I’m grateful to have the opportunity to represent our contributions to the state.”
Howard is the fifth administrator and CEO in Tanner’s 70-year history, originally joining the health system in 1994 as president and CEO.
During his career at Tanner, he has helped grow the organization from the two-hospital health system it was to the large health system it is today, with five hospitals and 30 medical practices throughout six counties in Georgia and Alabama.
Howard is also co-founder and chair of Carroll Tomorrow; serves on the board of directors for the Heard County Water Authority, as well as Tanner Medical Center, Inc., and Tanner Medical Foundation, Inc.; and is vice-chairman of the Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals.
In 2014, Howard was a recipient of the Georgia Hospital Association Chairman’s Award. He was also named among Becker’s 50 Rural Hospital CEOs to Know.
Howard also earned the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the Year award in 2008 and its Horizon Award in 2002, as well as the Visionary Award from the Follow Me Foundation in 2000 and the Community Service Award from the Abraham Baldwin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in 2015. In 2018, Howard was named the CEO of the Year by the Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals.
“Although I was featured in the article, the fact that I was included at all represents that people across Georgia are really taking notice of our region,” said Howard.
Georgia Trend is a monthly business magazine covering business and finance in the Peach State. It was founded in 1985.
“I’m fortunate to be a part of such a strong health system with such a visionary, committed medical staff and board, as well as a dedicated team of healthcare professionals," Howard said. "We’re grateful for all the community support we’ve received throughout the years. For 70 years, improving the health of our community has been our core mission. The COVID-19 pandemic underscored how much we rely on the community and how much the community supports us."
