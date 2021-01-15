The death toll of COVID-19 in Carroll County surpassed 100 people this week, but vaccines are becoming more available. Tanner Health System officials announced on Friday their intention to begin a public rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine due to high demand.
The health system will follow the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) guidelines for vaccine distribution. Currently, the state is in Phase 1A of vaccine rollout, which includes healthcare workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, adults 65 years-old or older and their caregivers, and law enforcement, firefighters and first responders.
In the coming week, Tanner will host vaccination clinics for those age 65 and older based on randomized patient lists. In the weeks to follow the health system expects to host weekly vaccination clinics as more vaccine is received.
Each vaccination will be scheduled by appointment only. Specific dates for its availability were not given.
“As we get vaccines, we’re opening appointments,” said Loy Howard, president and CEO of Tanner. “When the supply increases, the number of vaccinations we can administer will increase. We’re administering them almost as fast as we get them. Everyone in the community will have the opportunity to get the vaccine. We ask for your patience and support as we vaccinate our community,”
The Georgia Department of Public Health has continued to administer vaccinations in the county for those who meet the requirements. But as of Friday, DPH in the area was completely out of vaccines.
DPH has a new dedicated phone line for COVID-19 vaccination scheduling which can be reached Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m to 5 p.m at (762-888-8180
Due to a lack of vaccines, DPH will not have the call center open making appointments again before Tuesday, Jan 19.
Meanwhile, Publix Pharmacies has announced that they will begin administering vaccines in Carrollton’s McIntosh Plaza Public location. The Villa Rica location does not have vaccinations yet, according to a press release from Publix.
Vaccinations from Publix are provided by appointment only and are for first responders, health care workers, individuals ages 65 and older and their caregivers, and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.
Eligible individuals can make appointments using the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine, with vaccinations starting today (Jan. 16).
There have been 562 cases of COVID-19 infection over the last two weeks within Carroll County. Since the pandemic began, the Georgia Department of Public Health reports that in Carroll 101 people have died with 40 other probable deaths.
Carroll County remains on the list of counties with high transmission indicators; only five out of Georgia’s 159 counties are not on this list. To be listed, a county must have had more than 100 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents within the last 14 days, and have had more than 10% of positive PCR tests for COVID-19. A PCR test determines the presence of a virus in a person’s system.
For the week of Jan. 2-8, Carroll County had a 24% rate of emergency department visits for COVID-19, which is 1% higher than the week prior. As for visits with influenza-like illness, that rate was at 2%, the same rate as the week prior.
Tanner Health System also tracks COVID-19 within its health system and provides weekly updates. The numbers reported by Tanner reflect cases that have been tested or treated within the health system, regardless of the county of patient origin. It does not include any tests performed by the local health department, government agencies or non-Tanner affiliated clinics.
For the weekly updates with data as recent as Jan. 14, there was a 16.85% positive rate for positive COVID-19 tests and 62,277 tests performed. There are 75 cases in the health system, or 20.5% of the total 366 beds.
The health system also reported that 46 patients of 181 total licensed beds, or 25.4% of all beds at Tanner Medical Center Carrollton, had patients hospitalized for COVID-19.
At Tanner Medical Center Villa Rica, there were 24 patients of 145 total licensed beds, or 20.7%.
Higgins General Hospital in Bremen has five of its 25 licensed beds.
As local school systems returned from winter break, DPH data reports that as of Jan. 7, COVID-19 in school-aged people are mostly “high” and “increasing” in Carroll County.
Within the last 14 days, there have been six cases among children younger than 4, 48 cases for children 5 to 17-years-old, and 52 cases for those 18- to 22-years-old, as of Jan. 14. These numbers are higher than the numbers reported in last week’s article in the Times-Georgian for data from Jan. 8.
At Carroll County School System, for the week ending Jan. 8, out of the 15,008 students enrolled, 50 students had a positive COVID-19 test. There were 451 with possible exposure or symptomatic, or 3% of students.
Of the 1,868 employees, nine have had a positive test and 20 had possible exposure or were symptomatic.
At Carrollton City Schools as of Jan. 15, there were 31 students with a positive test out of the 5,428 students enrolled. The number of students quarantined for possible exposure, either at school or outside of school, was 115.
Of the 576 staff members, there were 15 employees who had a positive test. The number of staff quarantined for possible exposure, either at school or outside of school, was seven.
At the University of West Georgia, as of Jan. 13, 49 students and 13 employees have reported testing positive for COVID-19 during the week Jan. 6 to Jan. 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.