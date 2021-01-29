Second doses for COVID-19 vaccine began at Tanner Health System this week as inoculations surpassed 7,000.
The health system administered approximately 2,000 doses of vaccine this week, including 1,486 first-round doses at an event at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Carrollton for those age 65 and older. The second-dose vaccinations began for Tanner’s healthcare workers.
Tanner is receiving both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, each of which require two doses several weeks apart. Once patients receives a first dose, they are given an appointment for their second dose.
There have been 6,382 new cases of COVID-19 infection over the last two weeks within Carroll County. Since the pandemic began, the Georgia Department of Public Health reports that 110 people have died of the illness in Carroll with 63 other probable deaths.
Carroll County remains on the list of counties with high transmission indicators; only eight out of Georgia’s 159 counties are not on this list. To be listed, a county must have had more than 100 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents within the last 14 days, and have had more than 10% of positive PCR tests for COVID-19. A PCR test determines the presence of a virus in a person’s system.
For the week of Jan. 16-21, Carroll County had a 20% rate of emergency department visits for COVID-19, which is 1% lower than the week prior. As for visits with influenza-like illness, that rate was at 2%, the same rate as the week prior.
Tanner Health System also tracks COVID-19 within its health system and provides weekly updates. The numbers reported by Tanner reflect cases that have been tested or treated within the health system, regardless of the county of patient origin. It does not include any tests performed by the local health department, government agencies or non-Tanner affiliated clinics.
For the weekly updates with data as recent as Jan. 28, there was a 16.93% positive rate for positive COVID-19 tests and 67,438 tests performed. There are 53 cases in the health system, or 14.5% of the total 366 beds. This a decrease in hospitalizations compared to last week.
The health system also reported that 29 out of 181 total licensed beds, or 16% of all beds at Tanner Medical Center Carrollton, had patients hospitalized for COVID-19.
At Tanner Medical Center Villa Rica, 20 out of 145 total licensed beds, or 13.8%, had COVID patients. Higgins General Hospital in Bremen has four of its 25 licensed beds occupied by COVID patients.
Nearly 6% of the students in the Carroll County School System were reported as having been exposed to COVID-19 or symptomatic as select schools began the first day of hybrid learning.
Last week, Villa Rica High School, Bay Springs Middle School and Temple Middle School all announced that they would move to a newly developed plan by which students alternate between distance learning and in-person instruction. Temple High School followed suit this week.
The school system did not disclose the number of cases at each individual school to the Times-Georgian.
As of Jan. 22, there were 887 students out of the nearly 15,000 students in the district who had possible exposure or were symptomatic, or 5.9%, while 80 students had a current and positive test.
There were 42 teachers who had a current and positive test out of the nearly 1,900 teachers in the system and there were 45 who had possible exposure or were symptomatic
At Carrollton City Schools as of Jan. 29, there were 14 students with a positive test out of the 5,433 students enrolled. The number of students quarantined for possible exposure, either at school or outside of school, was 78.
Of the 576 staff members, there were three employees who had a positive test. The number of staff quarantined for possible exposure, either at school or outside of school, was six.
At the University of West Georgia, as of Jan. 27, 37 students and seven employees reported testing positive for COVID-19 during the week Jan. 20-26.
A report on COVID-19 in school-age children from the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) shows that as of Jan. 21, COVID-19 in this demographic is “high.” For the first time in several weeks, cases in these demographics were “decreasing” in Carroll County.
Within the last 14 days of the report, there have been 12 cases among children younger than 4, 72 cases for children 5 to 17 years old, and 58 cases for those 18 to 22 years old, as of Jan. 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.