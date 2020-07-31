Tanner Urgent Care in Bremen will reopen on Aug. 3 after being closed several months due to COVID-19.
The urgent care location at 100 Tanner Drive closed in late March in response to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the Tanner Urgent Care locations in Carrollton and Villa Rica remained open for care.
In May, Tanner Health System began returning to normal operations after its hospital facilities imposed varying levels of closure and restrictions. There are still visitor restrictions in the health system due to the virus; for example, no visitors under 16-years-old are allowed. Also, many hospital departments only allow one visitor at a time. These include the emergency department, general inpatient and acute care units, labor and delivery and maternity, the NICU, pediatrics, surgical services, and laboratory and diagnostic imaging.
All visitors will be required to wear a mask and the waiting rooms have been modified throughout the health system to accommodate social distancing standards and provide ample hand sanitizing stations throughout our hospitals and clinics.
Tanner Urgent Care provides treatments for a host of minor illnesses and injuries, including lacerations, sprains, burns, sore throats, upset stomachs, rashes, earaches, urinary tract infections, and others.
The service also offers on-site digital X-rays, drug and alcohol screenings, post-employment and annual physical exams, physical exams for school athletics, Department of Transportation (DOT) physical exams, and more.
The service also offers rapid COVID-19 testing for symptomatic patients with a provider’s order. This COVID-19 rapid test can, for those to whom it is available, provide results for the coronavirus in as little as 15 minutes.
No appointments are necessary for prospective patients and care is available to patients on a walk-in basis.
Tanner Urgent Care/Bremen is located near the Ingles shopping center in Bremen. The location is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
