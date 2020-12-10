Tanner Health System has at times been stressed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and its officials said Thursday they have had to come up with creative solutions to care for all its patients, including those treated for other causes.
In fact, the Carrollton hospital on Thursday was at 119% capacity, meaning hospital officials have had to find space to ensure everyone gets the care they need. But hospital officials also said that they are not seeing as many critical COVID cases as they have in the past.
Tanner’s response to the global pandemic — one in which major hospital systems across the country have seriously impacted — was highlighted this week by a New York Times article, which detailed the day-to-day effects of coping with the disease in the west Georgia region.
Tanner President and Chief Executive Officer Loy Howard and Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer Deborah Matthews on Thursday described to the Times-Georgian the current conditions in the system’s hospitals.
While the hospitals are stressed and at high capacity, Howard and Matthews also described the creative solutions found by dedicated staff, which have allowed for all patients to be taken care of despite the conditions.
Matthews confirmed the New York Times’ reporting that the Carrollton Hospital had transitioned from 12 beds to 20 beds in the Intensive Care Unit and the Villa Rica hospital had transitioned from six to 10.
And while she said the beds have been all occupied a majority of the time, what has changed as the pandemic evolved was who is in those beds.
Initially, almost all of those 20 ICU beds in Carrollton had COVID-19 patients. However, now nine months into the pandemic, less than half currently occupy the ICU beds.
As of Thursday afternoon, there were six COVID-19 patients in Tanner Hospital Carrollton. In Villa Rica, out of their 10 beds, only two were compromised with COVID-19.
“I think that’s the biggest difference, we’re not seeing as many critical patients with COVID,” said Matthews.
Another point mentioned in the Time’s article is that the health system is running at “well over 100% of their usual capacity.” Matthews provided Thursday’s numbers for patients, saying that they are a “snapshot in time.”
For the Carrollton hospital, there are 148 beds and as of Thursday, there were 176 patients. This has challenged health care workers to find space for everyone.
“We have patients in alternate locations--like sections of the ED [Emergency Department]--that we have set up as an inpatient unit to take care of those patients just like we would take care of them on the floor,” said Matthews.
Of the 176 patients on Thursday, 40 of them had confirmed COVID-19 cases, or 23%, and an additional 30% had suspected or pending test results.
The Villa Rica hospital had 56 beds and on Thursday they had 81 patients, or 145% capacity. There are 35% of those patients with confirmed positive COVID-19 results and 40% with the pending tests.
Similar to Carrollton, there are alternate care sites set up at the Villa Rica facility to deal with the influx of patients, and health workers determine who goes to these alternate sites based on a variety of factors, such as how sick they are.
“I think you’re seeing [high capacity] throughout Georgia and throughout the country, probably. And part of the dilemma is that these patients are so sick, they’re staying longer. So they’re taking up beds longer,” said Matthews.
A symptom of this problem is that there is also difficulty having patients transferred because other facilities are overwhelmed, or certain places may have restrictions on who they can take.
Just hours after Howard and Matthews spoke with the Times-Georgian, an advisory committee voted to recommend that one of the recently developed vaccines, the Pfizer-BioNTech’s, for emergency use.
This does not mean that the vaccine is approved; the committee’s vote is to recommend that the Food and Drug Administration give the authorization for emergency use.
Prior to that vote, Matthews had said that the health system is expecting the arrival of a vaccine — not necessarily the Pfizer vaccine — by the end of December. Pfizer is not the only vaccine awaiting approval.
Howard confirmed that the health system will not determine which vaccine they will receive, and these decisions could likely end up being determined by the state. Additionally, the state is also expected to issue criteria for who will be receiving the vaccine.
Howard said the vaccine is what will put an end to the pandemic and once it is available, he urges people to receive it. Until then, he stressed the importance of mask wearing.
“Please wear your mask. Please social distance. Please avoid large gatherings,” said Howard.
As the pandemic is in its ninth month, Howard and Matthews praise their health care workers, saying that they’ve gone from heroes to superheroes.
These healthcare workers, in addition to working for the past nine months as the health system faces overcapacity and surges, have been working overtime and other stressors.
One thing Matthews noted is that they do not usually see a lot of death, but the pandemic has added to the amount of death the staff sees, saying it is very hard to go through more of those situations than normal.
Combined with this is the visitor restrictions, which Matthews called “heartbreaking” and, while necessary, also takes a toll on the staff in addition to the toll on patients and their families.
“I just think the community needs to continue to remember our superheroes in health care, and what they’re going through, and just to have an opportunity to say thank you to someone,” said Matthews.
