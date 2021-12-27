According to a statement from Tanner Health System issued Monday afternoon, with the arrival of colder weather and the omicron variant of the coronavirus, the system’s medical leadership is closely watching infection rates and hospitalizations in the region.
Tanner Health reported a seven-day positive rate of more than 30% — a jump from the almost 7% seven-day positive rate for the week ending Dec. 17, and 5.5% the week ending Dec. 10.
Almost 400 Tanner patients have tested positive since Friday.
But while hospitalizations have increased — from 14 system-wide on Dec. 20 to 35 on Dec. 27 — the numbers have not yet approached those seen during the peak of the Delta surge, according to Tanner’s statement.
“These waves follow a pattern,” said Laura Larson, MD, an infectious disease specialist and medical director of infection prevention at Tanner.
“First, you see the rate of infections increase. Then, an increase in hospitalizations. Finally, unfortunately, you see an increase in mortalities,” she explained.
Dr. Larson noted that the lead indicator is the infection rate.
“That’s how you know how fast it’s spreading in the community,” she said.
The news release issued by Tanner Health Systems also noted that holiday gatherings held during Christmas will drive both the infection rate and the hospitalizations.
“Gatherings lead to exposures, exposures lead to infections, infections lead to illness,” said Dr. Larson, who urged residents to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for safer gatherings. “That includes gathering outside if possible, testing to see if you have COVID-19, masking and avoiding gatherings if you’re sick.
And of course, Larson urged getting vaccinated remains the best way to prevent infection and lower the risk of severe illness.
“With the omicron variant, we’re still seeing lower rates of infection and severe illness among the fully vaccinated,” Larson said. “The vaccine has been available for a year now — we know it’s safe and effective.”
Current statistics listed on the Georgia Department of Public Health’s website for the two-week period ending December 24, show that Carroll County reported 308 new COVID-19 positive cases during the 14-day period.
Comparatively, figures posted by the DPH for the same two-week timeframe for neighboring counties to Carroll County indicated the following:
Coweta (pop 152,001)
- — 927 cases (30,722 total to
- date)
Douglas County (pop. 151,906
- ) — 936 cases (18,955 total t
- o date)
Haralson County (pop. 30,722)
- — 53 cases (2,475 total to date)
Heard County (pop. 12,370)
- — 28 cases (1,081 total to date)
Carroll County —
- an estimated population of 120,119
- people.
The statewide total during the last two weeks
- — 7,998 positive
- confirmations.
Sunday, there were 120 patients seen in Tanner Health System’s urgent care facility located on Highway US 27 South in Carrollton, which is approximately twice the normal volume. Included in that number were 43 people who tested positive for COVID-19.
The facility is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.m on Saturdays and Sundays. Other Tanner Health Urgent Care centers are located in Villa Rica and Bremen.
Residents can find vaccination opportunities near them through the CDC’s Vaccine Finder. Tanner Health System has a link at tanner.org/takemyshot.
