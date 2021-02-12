Over the past week, Tanner Health System administered 1,311 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 9,101 doses administered since the end of December.
Tanner continues to receive limited amounts of vaccine from the state. The clinics will administer second-round doses for those who have already received their first doses through Tanner. Both vaccines currently with Food and Drug Administration (FDA) emergency use authorization — Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech — require two doses to offer up to 95% immunity to COVID-19.
Currently, Georgia is still in Phase 1A of vaccine distribution. Due to limited vaccine supply, Tanner is making vaccines available to healthcare workers and those age 65 and older.
The Georgia Department of Public Health and the Governor’s Office decide when vaccine can be made more widely available. As shipments of vaccine arrive, Tanner schedules vaccination clinics and sends out invitations for individuals who meet the age requirements to schedule their vaccinations.
The health system has established an online form for patients and caregivers to provide their information to be signed up for vital COVID-19 information, including upcoming vaccination clinics. The site is at tanner.org/shotsignup.
More information about Tanner’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts can be found at tanner.org/vaccine.
On Thursday, Tanner released its weekly update on COVID-19 testing and hospitalizations. Out of 72,578 total tests administered, there were 12,033 positive results, or 16.6 percent. There were 59 tests still awaiting results.
There are slight decreases in those currently hospitalized as COVID-19 patients, with Higgins Hospital in Bremen having no patients after three were reported last week. Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton has 20 patients (down from 24) and Tanner Medical Center in Villa Rica has 16 patients (down from 17).
The Georgia Department of Health on Friday added two more deaths from COVID-19 in Carroll County since last week for a total of 116. In all, Carroll has seen 6,757 positive cases and 279 hospitalizations.
Haralson County's numbers from the state show 1,559 confirmed positive cases, 31 confirmed deaths and 58 hospitalizations.
