Tanner officials reflect on year of COVID-19

Just before Christmas, Tanner Health system’s first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine arrived on the docks of the Tanner Health System in Carrollton and Villa Rica. Within hours, the hospitals began to inoculate their front-line healthcare workers. The first to get a shot: an ICU nurse at Tanner Medical Center/Carrollton.
Ten months earlier, in March 2020, the first cases of the virus had begun to appear, and the hospital staff began to find themselves pushed and stretched to cope with the crisis.
“I feel that we were prepared in the way you prepare for any normal disaster," said Tanner President and CEO Loy Howard. "We had supplies, we had trained. The thing that was challenging for us was the scope and the length of this crisis and then the reality that we were not able to be re-supplied with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) early on.
"We’d been through things before, but we were not prepared for this crisis. That’s something we did not see and a lesson learned for us. There were normal best-practices about what you have supply-wise and not sure any of them were enough."
Now, a year after the onset of the health emergency, and with an estimated 100 million Americans having received at least one dose of the two-dose vaccines, Tanner Health System officials reflected on their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In terms of the facilities, said Greg Schulenburg, senior vice president and chief administrative officer, adapting their response was an ongoing challenge.
“Our supply team really did a good job of working every day to re-supply ourselves with PPE equipment; we learned how to clean it, re-use it, and things like that,” he said.
Feeling 'overwhelmed'
Still, it was the ferocity of the virus that, early on, made that response challenging, Howard said.
“There were many times when we felt overwhelmed, and that’s primarily on our caregivers because they didn’t have everything they needed because of supply issues, which was really difficult. Other times were the losses that we experienced early on. We’re in the business of making people well. At the time (COVID-19), was new and we didn’t know how to deal with it. It’s a novel virus. We’ve come a long way and the medical community has gotten quite good at dealing with it now, but our caregivers had families too and faced the reality – pre-vaccine – of taking that home to their families. And there were many instances of nurses or physicians who would stay in separate areas of the house. That’s unprecedented,” he said.
“This was something that we’d never seen in terms of the volume of patients," said Deborah Matthews, RN, senior vice president and chief nursing officer. "The fact that we had so many that were critical at the same time and could decline so rapidly – that was overwhelming to everyone. And when we had visitor restrictions, which was hard on the patients and staff, to take care of them at a time when they couldn’t have a family member there to be their advocate. Staff was requiring extra time to put on all the PPE every time that they went to respond to someone in a room.
"And then it was just heartbreaking in the instances where patients actually died and the staff would get their family on Facetime, just to be with their loved ones in those last few moments."
Matthews noted that setting up the command center to centralize functions and experience for a real-time response was vital to this type of situation.
“Especially with communication because the guidelines were changing almost daily, so how you use your equipment, what to look for in patients, how to treat the patient. And we quickly set up a special site where we could put out information every day as we received it, and everyone on staff knew where to go to get that information,” she said
Matthews added that she’s been a nurse for a long time but had never seen anything of this “magnitude and severity over this long a period.” Despite that, Tanner staff hunkered down and continued to work through it.
“We focused on the patients and caregivers in the first half of the year. And the state did a good job of keeping us informed in the back half of the year,” Schulenburg said. “And while I’m sure people felt overwhelmed, they didn’t react that way. Everyone dug in and tirelessly worked many shifts to take care of patients at the peak of this thing.
"I’d say in the back half of the year we started focusing more on monitoring vaccine and when it would be released, and the state and Department of Health did a good job of keeping us updated. We had a team that reviewed information daily that gave us information on best practices and we just stayed on it.”
“And a lot of credit goes to Dr. Laura Larson, Tanner's medical director of infection prevention, who was very instrumental in guiding the health system through this process,” Howard added.
Community support
Even with the arrival of a vaccine, it took some time for things to slow down.
“We had a little slow-down back in the summer, but really just in the last month with the vaccine,” Matthews said. “Just after the holidays in January, that was our worst time. We had more patients during that time and we had more deaths in January than we would have in an entire year."
Denise Taylor, senior vice president and chief community health and brand officer, said that the Tanner staff never felt alone in their efforts and received much support from the community, who stepped up to the plate with food, donated supplies, and even contributed volunteer time.
“This was a good test of the importance of community health care,” said Howard. “This was an example of where Atlanta was overwhelmed very quickly and not in a position to help us, and fortunately we had a good infrastructure of health care delivery options on the local level, that was critical – some other communities had a much tougher time."
By mid-January, Tanner had applied for mass-vaccination status with the state and began “rolling” public vaccination clinics, first in the classrooms at its hospitals, then expanding to other community partners with space to accommodate greater numbers of people.
Tabernacle Baptist Church in Carrollton and Mill Town Music Hall in Bremen became frequent sites for Tanner’s mass vaccination efforts.
To date, the health system has topped 13,000 public vaccinations and 18,000 total vaccinations, including first-and second-round doses to its healthcare staff, with another 10,000 scheduled over the next three to five weeks, Taylor said.
Howard noted that some public information is still needed since just delivering shots is not the only task involved. One problem that works against any goals of this type, he said, is that there is a segment of the population that doesn’t want to get the vaccine.
“That is going to be a limiting factor for all of us until we can convince them to get a vaccine,” Howard said.
A learning experience
The vaccination efforts continue through vaccination clinics. News, information and updates are posted on the Tanner Health System website.
Tanner's upcoming vaccination clinics are for Georgia residents age 16 and older. Residents can also find a COVID-19 vaccination site through the Georgia DPH website, or by calling the state hotline at 1-888-357-0169.
Vaccinations at Tanner are available by appointment only to residents of Georgia. Proof of residency and age, such as a driver's license or ID card, is necessary.
The staff said that the experience of the last year has provided some lessons learned that can be applied to the next pandemic.
“We need to have better surveillance, better testing systems; we need to have better closer cooperation at the federal and state level so that if this emerges someplace in the world, we’re preparing faster for it,” Howard said. “I think valuable time was lost and maybe there’s nothing we could have done. But at the time I heard of the reports of this in China, I never dreamed that this was going to become such a big issue in our country. I hope there will more attention paid to these things as they happen at the federal level, down the road."
