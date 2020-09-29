Tanner/Higgins earns sixth Pinnacle of Excellence award

Higgins General Hospital in Bremen, a 25-bed critical access hospital, has earned the 2020 Press Ganey Pinnacle of Excellence Award for achieving and maintaining consistently high levels of excellence over three years in patient experience.
This year marks the sixth consecutive year that Higgins General Hospital has earned this award. To qualify for the award, a hospital must have exhibited excellent patient experience standards for the three previous years (May 2017 – April 2020).
“This award represents the culture of Higgins General Hospital and how intentional our staff members are when engaging our patients and families," said Jerry Morris, administrator of Higgins General Hospital. "It takes every department at Higgins working together to achieve this level of service, and our team is very proud to be recognized as a Press Ganey Pinnacle of Excellence facility again for 2020.”
Press Ganey is an independent firm that provides patient experience measurement, performance analytics, and strategic advisory solutions for more than 22,000 healthcare organizations. The company partners with healthcare facilities to measure and improve the quality of their care.
The Pinnacle of Excellence Award recognizes top-performing healthcare organizations for achieving and maintaining consistently high levels of excellence over three years in patient experience, employee engagement, physician engagement, or clinical quality performance. This award is given to only four client partners in each category. These organizations represent the leading edge of patient-centered care.
Higgins General Hospital is part of Tanner Health System, which also operates Tanner Medical Center/Carrollton, Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica, Tanner Medical Center/East Alabama, the inpatient behavioral health facility Willowbrooke at Tanner in Villa Rica and Tanner Medical Group, one of metro Atlanta’s largest multi-specialty physician groups.
