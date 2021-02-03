After almost a week of perpetual nausea and a high fever caused by the coronavirus, Kameron Edge’s health has improved, allowing his release noon Wednesday from Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton.
The Central High School sophomore contracted the virus last week. It’s still unclear where he caught the virus. But since Thursday night the illness wreaked havoc on his gastrointestinal system and required his admission to the emergency room early Monday morning.
Since he arrived at Tanner, the 16-year-old slowly improved, according to his parents. Tuesday marked the most drastic change in his health, allowing him to sleep most of the day. That was almost impossible before his admission to the hospital, his parents said.
“He has been able to eat broth and drink water, Coke, etc., without complications,” said Kristian Edge, his mother.
Doctors tested his blood work Wednesday morning and discovered his creatinine level has continued to drop. The level was at 2.4 mg/dL on Monday, and it fell to 1.5 mg/dL on Tuesday. Children ages 3 to 18 should be at 0.5 to 1.0 mg/dL, according to the University of Rochester Medical Center website.
Creatinine is a breakdown product of creatine phosphate from muscle and protein metabolism in the bloodstream. The higher the creatinine level, the more likely a person’s kidneys are not functioning properly, according to the National Kidney Foundation website.
Kidneys act as filters for ridding the body of waste and toxic substances. And it returns vitamins, amino acids, glucose, hormones and other vital substances into the bloodstream, according to the website.
Kristian said her son will quarantine at home and follow up with his pediatrician next week for more blood work.
As doctors prepared his discharge papers Wednesday, the Times-Georgian asked him what his plans were once he arrives at home. He said he wanted to “eat something good” that is not beef or chicken broth.
