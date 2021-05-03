A Tallapoosa woman died of injuries sustained Sunday after being hit by train near her home just before 11 a.m.
Coroner Patty Hutcheson said that Thelma Louise Ray, 76, was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta by air ambulance but died at 12:55 p.m. at the hospital.
Tallapoosa Investigator Mark Worthy said the woman’s house on South Kelly Street was close to the railroad tracks. At the time of the accident she had been attempting to get her dog off the tracks, he said. Neither of them survived.
Worthy warned everyone to stay away from railroad tracks.
“It’s just too dangerous,” he said.
