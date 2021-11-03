Tallapoosa voters must be happy with their representation — they re-elected the two incumbent councilmen and a former councilman to Council Posts 1, 2 and 3 on Tuesday. The mayoral race had no incumbent and the voters selected political newcomer Brett Jones to the seat.
Jones, 59, won the mayoral election with 39% of the vote or 249 of the 639 votes. Tallapoosa does not hold runoff elections, it’s winner take all whether that is with 51% of the vote or not, poll workers said. The second biggest vote getter was Jacqueline Roberts with 219 votes or 34%.
Incumbent Councilman Dan Pope, 66, easily beat his challenger, Steven Bullock, garnering 401 votes or 64% of the ballots cast. The other two council races were much closer with Incumbent Councilman Raymond Ballew, 70, retaining his seat with 52%, or 327 of the 632 votes cast, while Mark Smith was able to edge out Jacob Holdbrooks for Council Post 3 with just 51% or 320 of 627 votes.
The election drew nearly 28% of the 2,315 registered voters in the city. A total of 642 voters cast ballots including absentee ballots, early voting and election day voters, said Gina Griffith, election supervisor for the city. A steady stream of voters crossed the threshold of Tallapoosa City Hall all day, Griffith said. With three hours to go, just more than 500 of the 2,300 eligible voters having voted by Tuesday afternoon, she had been hoping that the votes would reach 800, or 35%, she said. But the election was shy of that goal.
The election was a big one for the city with a mayoral race and three of five City Council seats up for grabs.
Jones, Darryl Prichard, Roberts and Will Eidson were vying for mayor. For Council Posts 1 and 2, incumbents Dan Pope and Raymond Ballew were being challenged by newbie candidates, Steve Bullock and Jon Ellis, respectively. Mark Smith, a former councilman, and Jacob Holdbrooks, a political newcomer, were vying for Council Post 3, which former Councilwoman Roberts vacated to run for mayor.
Earlier in the day, some voters said that they were hoping for new blood on the Council, though.
“I can remember when Bremen and Tallapoosa was the same,” said voter Joe Wilson. “Look at Bremen and compare it with us today. They’ve got a hundred different restaurants. They’ve grown by leaps and bounds. And we’ve been the same old town ever since I’ve been living here, 48 years. Same place. We haven’t grown any.”
He hoped for some young people to “get in there and work,” Wilson said.
“I really would love to see our city grow,” he said.
Robert York, another voter also said he’d like some new faces on the Council.
“I think for Tallapoosa downtown revitalization improvement is very important. Attracting business, good business benefits everyone,” York said. “I think it’s time for some younger blood.”
Mayor-elect Jones, who was at City Hall for the election results, said he hoped he would live up to the voters’ expectations.
“I’ll do my dead-level best to do what I promised I’d do during the campaign, and hopefully make Tallapoosa proud,” he said.
His first order of business was to meet with the new Council and make a plan for the upcoming year.
“We’ve had a lot of people giving us information and we’ve got a lot of things to work on,” Jones said.
