A Tallapoosa man died early July 4 following a fireworks injury he sustained at a residence.
Trevor White suffered massive trauma in the incident, which took place sometime after 11 p.m. on July 3 at a Stone Mountain Street residence in Tallapoosa. Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams said that the incident happened after a group of friends had gathered at the residence to launch fireworks.
Williams said that the firework was the type that was launched from a tube and that it accidentally discharged in such a way that White was struck in the torso.
Haralson County Coroner Patty Hutcheson said that White was taken to Higgins General Hospital in Bremen where he died of his injury sometime after midnight.
Further information, including the particular type of firework involved and the circumstances surrounding the accident were not immediately available.
The incident is being investigated by the Tallapoosa Police Department and the Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire.
