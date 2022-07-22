RYDER

The University of West Georgia’s Ingram Library is home to rare and valuable materials, many of which can’t be found anywhere else. Within the Special Collections archives is a human consciousness collection where researchers can find information in parapsychology, paranormal phenomenon and psychic phenomenon.

 SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN

The University of West Georgia’s Ingram Library is home to rare and valuable materials, many of which can’t be found anywhere else. Within the Special Collections archives is a human consciousness collection where researchers can find information in parapsychology, paranormal phenomenon and psychic phenomenon.

Locating, transporting and preserving these materials is not without costs. But thanks to donors like Elly Flippen and her late mother, Murleen Ryder, generous contributions are helping to support this vast selection that includes research papers, prints, monographs, photos, artwork, meeting minutes, transcriptions and much more.

Trending Videos