Haralson County deputies and firefighters shut down a portion of Old Bushmill Road in Waco after a “suspicious package” was found Tuesday by Georgia Forestry Commission rangers.
Haralson County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Edwin Ivey said the rangers called 911 about 9:45 a.m. to report the item.
“It’s made to look like a bomb,” Ivey said, but stopped short of calling the item that himself. “Right now, it’s still just a suspicious package.”
Bryan Rooks of the Forestry Commission said he was unsure what the item was, but it was suspicious enough to call law enforcement. The discovery was made while the rangers were conducting a prescribed, or controlled, burn.
“While we were concluding, wrapping up the burn, one of the rangers found it,” Rooks said. “Once the ranger found it, he called 911.”
The item, a metal cylinder about the size of a small oxygen canister with wires coming out of it and a switch attached, was found in a ditch between two houses just off the road, Ivey said.
“It’s literally on the side of the road in the middle of nowhere,” he said. “The most it would have done is thrown some dirt, if it is explosive.”
While the residual smoke from the Commission’s prescribed burn still hung in the air about 1 p.m., a Georgia Bureau of Investigation Bomb Disposal Unit retrieved the item with the help of a remote-controlled robot.
The unit was going to try to detonate the item in a remote area later, Ivey said. For now, he said he couldn’t hypothesize how or why the item ended up in the ditch. But noted that it didn’t seem to be targeting anything in particular.
David Rush, who was watching the activity from a chair in his yard, said his neighborhood of almost six years was usually a quiet one. But today, he woke up to a mess. His driveway was just behind the road block.
“It’s been interesting,” Rush said. “I woke up to the big truck with a dozer on it and one Sheriff (vehicle) and all of a sudden all the rest of ‘em come out.”
Rush was willing to hypothesize about how the possible bomb got there.
“It’s just some idiot crackhead (who) don’t know what in the world to do and wanted to stir up some crap,” he said.
