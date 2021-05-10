Three people were arrested May 6 in connection with a drive-by shooting in Carrollton.
No one was reported injured in the incident, although Carrollton Police noted that a 1-year-old child was at the scene.
Carroll County Jail records show that Jaylen Chism of Villa Rica was charged with one count each of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by receiving — all felonies — and a misdemeanor speeding charge.
Christopher Bell of Temple was charged with aggravated assault and probation violation. Kenya Gates was charged with aggravated assault and theft by receiving stolen property.
Both Chism and Bell remained in jail on Monday after bond was denied in their cases. Gates was released on a $1,500 bond.
According to a Carrollton Police Department report, officers were called to the 100 block of North Garrett Street at about 12:23 a.m. to investigate a drive-by shooting. As they drove to the scene, the officers learned that Tanner hospital security had also called, reporting that about six gunshots had been fired in the area behind the Health Pavilion.
When they arrived, a homeowner told officers she had been inside the house when she heard shots. When she opened the door, she noticed a car in her driveway had been hit several times.
She said that a person living at the home was having unspecified troubles with another person but could give no details. Three other people in the house gave police the same information as the homeowner.
Officers saw that a Ford Explorer sustained damage on its driver’s side and there were marks on the ground showing that several bullets had ricocheted into a large nearby tree. Police also found two .45-caliber shell casings in the roadway and several other casings opposite the victim’s house.
While police were investigating the scene, they learned that a Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy found a vehicle on Highway 61 that may have been involved in the incident.
According to a sheriff’s office report, the deputy had been on Highway 61 observing traffic about 15 minutes after the shooting when he clocked a car going past at 80 miles per hour. When he stopped the vehicle, the deputy saw that four people were inside. As he talked to the driver, later identified as Chism, the report states that the deputy smelled marijuana inside the car.
Deputies searched the car and found several spent shell casings on the floorboard as well as a .45-caliber handgun that showed evidence of being recently fired.
As other deputies arrived, each person was asked to step out of the car and was spoken to separately. Afterward, Chism, Bell and Gates were charged.
