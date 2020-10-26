A Polk County man charged with murder was located in Carrol County on Monday with the help of the county Sheriff’s Office.
The Polk County Police Department has been on a search for Jimmy Blackmon in reference to a shooting on Oct. 18.
Polk police announced that on Oct. 18, they responded to a shooting on Rice Road, where a woman was found on scene. Lifesaving measures were attempted by law enforcement and medical personnel, but were unsuccessful.
The Associated Press reports that the deceased woman has been identified as Blackmon’s wife, 36-year-old Ginger Blackmon.
On Oct. 26, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Blackmon and officials confirmed that deputies assisted the US Marshal's Service in the apprehension.
Officials said that Blackmon was located in a residence in Carroll County, and while deputies were assisting, he ran out of the back of the residence. Blackmon, however, was captured a short time later with no further incident.
Blackmon is no longer in custody of the Carroll County Jail and has been transported to Polk County Jail. He currently has been charged with murder, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies, and cruelty to children in the third degree.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.