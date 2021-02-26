One man was arrested while a woman remains at large, both on a charge of public indecency made by the Villa Rica Police Tuesday.
Corbin McClure, 22, from Villa Rica was apprehended Thursday near the same location as the public indecency incident. In addition to that charge, McClure faces charges of loitering, criminal trespass and burglary second degree for incidents occurring Feb 25.
It was also found, according to Villa Rica Police Capt. K.L. Shaddix, that McClure was wanted for questioning by the Carroll County Sheriff's Office for burglaries in its jurisdiction.
Villa Rica Police are still searching for Tiffany Cohran, 20, from Villa Rica. Anyone having information on Cohran is asked to contact the Carroll Co S.O. or the Villa Rica Police Department.
On Tuesday at approximately 11 a.m., Shaddix said Villa Rica Police were notified of two people engaged in indecent activities outside a business in full view of an employee on H.D. Williams Industrial Dr. Responding officers searched the area but were unable to locate any suspects.
Shaddix said Det. Blake Terry investigated and was able to identify the two suspects as McClure and Cohran.
On Thursday, at 8:50 a.m., McClure is reported to have returned to the business on HD Williams Industrial Dr. and was seen loitering. Shaddix added that the suspect was also seen with a weapon in his hand. Officers responded to the area again, Shaddix said, but again could not find anyone.
"At approximately (noon), Officer Jason Miller was still searching the area and met with an employee of a neighboring business," said Shaddix in his release. "The building was still closed and no one was supposed to be inside.
"Officer Miller asked the employee if he could check the interior of the building for the suspect. The employee agreed and upon entering the building, Officer Miller heard a noise above the office area. Officer Miller then located the suspect, McClure, hiding in the loft above the office. McClure was arrested and after a search of the area, the handgun was also recovered. It was then found that the handgun was actually a BB pistol."
