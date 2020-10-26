Carroll County Superior Court has been awarded the Clearance Rate Excellence Award for its high completion of casework.
Georgia’s Standing Committee on Judicial Workload Assessment issued the award to the Superior Court for its 2019 clearance rate. The award was first created in 2018 and its purpose is to acknowledge courts that are keeping up with their incoming caseload.
Caseloads should ideally have a clearance rate goal of 100%; however the three-year clearance rate average for the local court was 250%, according to Shimike Dodson, Research Analyst at the Georgia Administrative Office of the Courts.
“On behalf of the Standing Committee on Judicial Workload Assessment, the Research staff at the Administrative Office of the Courts present to your court The Clearance Rate Excellence Award for the 2019 award year,” said Dodson. “Congratulations, and we wish you continued success.”
Carroll County Superior Court is served by seven Superior Court Judges: Judge Dennis Blackmon, Judge Bill Hamrick, Judge Dusty Hightower, Judge Markette Baker, Judge Emory Palmer, Judge Travis Sakrison, and Chief Judge John Simpson.
It was assessed that the judge workload value was one point five, which means that each of the judges is handling a workload equivalent to one and one half judges.
Judge Simpson said that the Coweta Judicial Circuit is ranked fourth on a list of several circuits recommended as needing another judge. For that to happen, however, would require an act by the Legislature. If the bill is passed, the new judge would be appointed by Governor Brian Kemp.
Simpson said that all the judges in the circuit work very hard and, despite the COVID-19 pandemic having an effect on criminal cases due to the lack of jury trials, civil cases are in good shape.
Criminal cases have, however, been able to move along in instances in which pleas have been entered, through probation revocation, and through diversion programs. Simpson said plans are currently in the works for resuming jury trials.
“Our judges work very hard, they’re very diligent in their work. They really jump all over the cases when they come in,” said Simpson.
