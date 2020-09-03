Labor Day weekend in Carroll County should be sunny and warm, National Weather Service forecasters say.
While Sunday will see a slight chance of rain, the extended weekend should remain dry. Friday is anticipated to be the warmest day, and the following days should be slightly cooler, according to one Peachtree City NWS forecaster.
Friday will have a high of 90 degrees, Saturday will have a high of 88 degrees, Sunday will have a high of 87 degrees, and Labor Day will have a high of 87 degrees.
Sunday has the highest chance of rain for the whole weekend, according to the Peachtree City NWS forecaster, with a 20% chance of showers after 2 p.m.
Monday, however, also has a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. according to the NWS online forecast. Monday night, that chance of showers drops to 10% before 8 p.m.
Friday has a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., while Saturday does not have a chance of showers, according to the NWS online forecast.
And for those looking to travel over the holiday weekend, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is suspending construction-related lane closures on interstate highways.
To ease traffic congestion statewide, GDOT is suspending those closures from noon Friday, September 4 through 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020.
Lane closures will also be limited on major state routes that directly serve key tourist and recreation centers.
