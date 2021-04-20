Summer Cobb in field for National American Miss Georgia

“How to make your own lipstick”
Summer Cheyenne Cobb had a notion of making that her talent presentation at an upcoming state pageant. That would likely take more time than she’d be allotted, so instead she will focus on another way of impressing the judges.
“World peace,” she said, jokingly, talking about her upcoming return to the pageant stage in July.
A Carrollton native, the 24-year-old Cobb was chosen as a state finalist for the National American Miss Georgia 2021 Pageant, which will take place the July 4 weekend at the Renaissance Waverly Hotel in Atlanta. The winner will receive an award of $1,000 as well as the official crown and banner, a bouquet of roses, and complimentary air travel to compete in the national pageant, which is to be held in October at Disneyland in California.
National American Miss holds pageants in five age divisions. Cobb’s pageant history goes back as far as she can remember. Because of her previous association with National American Miss as a Teen contestant she said she received an invitation from the pageant director to return for Miss Georgia.
“It’s very rewarding,” said Cobb. “It comes with a lot of opportunities even if you don’t win. With Miss Georgia Teen, I didn’t place but I did get a modeling opportunity. This time I am aiming for more collaborations because I do want to own my own make-up company.
Cobb attends West Georgia Technical College and is pursuing a degree in marketing management. She is a Certified International Makeup Artist. Among her hobbies is researching new makeup techniques — along with hiking, fishing, rollerblading and spending time with friends and family.
“I’ve been doing makeup for four years,” said Cobb. “I still have a long way to go. The makeup I want to sell would be to the public. It would be more like a prestige brand. It’s like art to me. It gives you confidence. It makes you feel beautiful.”
So Cobb is both a creator and an applier of makeup. She’s worked fashion shows in Atlanta but mainly works weddings and proms.
“Not anything too big,” she said. “I’ve worked really hard to get to where I’m at. I try to stay humble about it.”
Cobb graduated from Central High School in 2015. The marketing management degree she’s seeking is her third change of major. She first studied audio and film for three years and moved over to cosmetology for two years.
At the state pageant, Cobb does expect contestants to be spaced out more for COVID-19 precautions, but she said she hasn’t been told about the need to wear masks on stage. That would make it hard for anyone to see her makeup creations. The winner will also have the chance to represent Georgia for the entire year.
“It’s pretty much like a job in a sense,” said Cobb. “This is applying for the job to represent Georgia, the people of Georgia, [and] set a good example for everybody. [Winning] would be awesome. You get to meet all kinds of people … pretty much it will further you in your career.”
Included in the national pageant trip is a tour of Hollywood.
Four categories for National American Miss Georgia are Formal Wear Modeling, Personal Introduction, Interview, and Community Service Project. Talent and Top Model Search are optional categories.
“I’m thinking of doing the talent one. I’m not sure yet,” said Cobb. “With the time limit you have, I was wanting to make a lipstick in front of the judges to see how that process works. But it’s not enough time for it to set. So I’m thinking more of doing the spokesmodel. Still haven’t decided which ones I want to do.”
According to namiss.com, National American Miss is dedicated to celebrating America’s greatness and encouraging its future leaders. All activities are age-appropriate and family-oriented. The program is based on inner beauty, as well as poise and presentation, and offers an “All-American spirit of fun for family and friends.”
Emphasis is placed on the importance of gaining self-confidence and learning new skills, such as good attitudes about competition, as well as setting and achieving personal goals.
