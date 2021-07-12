Tisinger Vance, P.C. is welcoming two summer law clerks at their Carrollton office.
Brandon Moseley, a University of Georgia law student, is the UGA Student Bar Association’s 3L Class Vice-President. He graduated magna cum laude from UGA in 2018, with a B.A. in political science with a focus on legislative policy, political campaigns, and criminal justice.
Before attending law school, Moseley served his hometown of Jesup as a seventh-grade teacher. He loves traveling and spending time with his girlfriend Madison, playing golf with friends, enjoying the outdoors with his dog Kya, and sampling the variety of the food Carrollton has to offer.
Also joining the law firm this summer is Clint Kelly of Hattiesburg, Mississippi. He attends the University of Mississippi School of Law in Oxford. He is a member of the Government Law Student Association, Law Negotiation Board and the Rod and Gun Club.
Kelly graduated from Mississippi State University with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science. While at Mississippi State, he served as the president of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity and worked as the program assistant for Competitive Sports under University Recreation.
Although he is a lifelong Saints fan, Kelly plans on making Carrollton his home upon receiving his law degree. In his spare time, Mr. Kelly enjoys cooking, spending time with his dog named Goose, and taking trips to go fly fishing.
Tisinger Vance is located at 100 Wagon Yard Plaza, Carrollton.
