Each morning, almost half of Villa Rica’s 6,600-person workforce hits eastbound roads, streaming out from various parts of the city, clogging intersections and crowding major and minor thoroughfares. Every evening, the problems re-occur, but in the opposite direction.
It’s no secret to anyone who lives in VR that there’s a traffic problem, but before last week that knowledge was locked in anecdotes told by individuals. At the Nov. 10 City Council meeting, however, the city’s first-ever comprehensive study of its traffic issues was presented, one which city leaders hope will provide a literal roadmap to begin solving these problems.
The study, produced by Pond and Company, is the result of a months-long review of traffic patterns in the city and research collected from the public and other sources on where particular problems exist.
The purpose of the study was to give city leaders as complete a picture of all the city’s traffic problems as possible, as well as potential solutions. With that knowledge, the leaders say they can begin to prioritize projects to address the problems, all of which will be expensive.
The study — which is available on the city’s website — outlines 60 projects that could be adopted over an unspecified timeline. The projects are designed to increase traffic flow, make intersections safer and provide alternate conduits for bicyclists and pedestrians.
The 89-page report goes so far as to suggest eight roundabouts at intersections with a history of traffic snarls to improve travel to all points of the compass in the city. It also offers solutions to reduce accidents in crash-prone areas and to help pedestrians cross roads more safely.
The $100,000 study was part of the city’s budget adopted in September 2019, and since that time engineers with Ponds have conducted several meetings with city residents and transportation stakeholders — a difficult job due to the coronavirus pandemic and economic slowdown, which created disruptions in the city’s normal traffic flow.
Yet Ponds representatives told council members last week that much of their foundational research was completed before the pandemic. That research has resulted in some eye-opening facts about the city and its commuting workforce.
Very few of the city’s residents, for example, actually work in Villa Rica. Over two-thirds of the residents commute outside the city, most of them taking various routes each morning to reach the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20. A good many of those travel beyond 25 miles to reach their destination.
This fact, the engineers say, highlights the need to improve access points to the east, especially since the great majority of these motorists — 86.4% — drive alone to their jobs.
The study also determined that nearly 22% of the city’s residents have a disability affecting their mobility, and that nearly 14% are impoverished, limiting their access to transportation. Just over 6% have no vehicle at all and so are more dependent on walking or carpooling with co-workers.
The report also notes that the city has been the subject of explosive growth. Some 70 years ago, the population of the city stayed under 2,000. But in the past 20 years the city has boomed. The population had passed 15,000 people by 2018, and forecasts put the city on track to have between 25,000 and 35,000 people by 2040.
That same growth has been duplicated across the region, meaning that more and more commuters — and motorists just passing through — have been competing for space on roads that have been slow to adapt to the heavier traffic.
This has caused traffic headaches across the city, but especially at intersections like Punkintown Road and the Dallas Highway, where traffic often backs up for miles waiting for what is now a three-way stop.
A roundabout has been proposed for that intersection, but it has been in development for over two years — a glacial pace that is common for all road projects. The traffic study incorporates that roundabout in its overall plan, as well as seven more. The report also notes a $2.3 million price tag for almost all of them, but that only covers the engineering and other preparation work; not the construction costs.
The other roundabouts are proposed for Liberty and Edge roads, Highway 61 at Stockmar Road, Conners Road at Veterans Memorial Highway, Highway 61 at West/East Industrial Boulevard, South Van Wert and Hickory Level roads, Dallas Highway and Old Town Road, and the Liberty Road Connector at Highway 78.
The report notes that two major roadways are already being considered, the long-awaited North Loop Bypass, which will take heavy truck traffic out of downtown (and has been on the drawing board for more than 50 years) and the Mirror Lake or Shoreline Connector. That connector is designed to link Mirror Lake to downtown and spur new development on the east side of the city.
Because of these costs and delays, city leaders will have to prioritize which, if any, of these proposed projects will be funded and there is no timeline proposed. The traffic study is the first of its kind for the city, providing information the city has long been needing.
The goal, city leaders have said, is not just to improve one or two roads here and there to address isolated problems, but to integrate all of the city’s thoroughfares into a system, an organized and interconnected means of moving traffic around and through the city.
