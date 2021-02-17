Students take home scholarships from the 30th Kiwanis Art and Music Showcase

Area high school students received awards and scholarships Sunday at the Kiwanis Club of Carrollton’s 30th Annual Kiwanis Art and Music Showcase at the Carrollton Center for the Arts.
This year’s event included about 130 pieces of art and 11 music acts — 10 soloists and one duet. Each student who placed high in the showcase received a scholarship ranging from $100 to $500.
“We are grateful to the area art and music teachers for providing us with so many talented students,” said Neil Weathington, the showcase chair for the Kiwanis Club.
The winners of the 2021 art showcase include Bowdon High School sophomore Braden King (Best in Show), Villa Rica High School senior Emmanuel Ramos (First Place), Temple High School junior Jacey Singleton (Second Place), Carrollton High School senior Paige Veal (Third Place), and Villa Rica High School sophomore Emma-Grace Weather (Fourth Place).
The top five performers of the music showcase include Bremen High School junior James Cullison (First Place), Camille Jennings (Second Place), Pleasant Hill Homeschool Academy freshman Eden Geise (Third Place), Carrollton High School senior Bailey Doxey (Fourth Place), and Heard County High School senior Lyndsey Pike (Fifth Place).
“We would like to thank the students participating in this year’s event,” Weathington said. “Your artistic and music abilities are inspiring and your poise is overwhelming. Best wishes to all of you in your future endeavors.”
The talent competition originated in 1991 but was changed to a musical talent show in the mid-1990s. In 2003, the Kiwanis Club expanded it to include an art competition.
The Kiwanis Club of Carrollton has contributed more than $48,000 in scholarships to students from the west Georgia region. In addition, four previous winners have gone on to win the Georgia District of Kiwanis Art and Music Showcase: Montrell McLendon (1992), Margaret Chang (1999), Stacey Kiner (2001) and Blair Lipham (2016).
The Georgia District of Kiwanis Art and Music Showcase is sponsored by the Georgia District Kiwanis Foundation, which contributes $15,000 in scholarships. The scholarships are divided equally between Art and Music with the first place winner in each contest receiving $3,500. This year’s district competition, if held, will be in Gainesville, Georgia, on Saturday, April 24.
