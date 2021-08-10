Students return to UWG campus

Beginning today, the Carrollton area will be full of college students as classes resume at the University of West Georgia.
And as the fall term starts, UWG students will begin their classroom instruction in person following guidelines from the University System of Georgia.
According to UWG Director of Communications, Colton Campbell, those guidelines state that masks are encouraged for students, but are not mandatory.
Campbell said that UWG recognizes how effective and safe the COVID-19 vaccines are, but administrators will not require it for their students.
“We will not ask our students or employees for proof of their vaccination status,” said Campbell. “We will not treat vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals differently unless dictated by law or applicable guidance.”
Although the spread of the virus has recently increased, the faculty and staff at UWG says they will continue to monitor the situation as it proceeds.
“We will continue to work with the Georgia Department of Public Health and USG to prioritize the health and safety of our students,” said Colton Campbell.
Campbell said that over the past year, UWG’s facilities team has integrated enhanced cleaning procedures into their routine processes and will respond to special cleaning requests as needed.
In addition to providing a safe environment, Campbell said that athletics at UWG will return fully this semester.
“UWG athletic competitions are currently planned to take place according to their schedules,” said Campbell.
Many of the incoming freshmen this fall say they are excited about starting their college journey at UWG. Orientation leaders at UWG gave freshmen students another tour around the campus on Tuesday to help them with navigating where their classes will be for this semester.
“I’m looking forward to meeting people and challenging myself,” said Shaleem Mason, incoming freshmen studying biology. “I like the school, the campus, and the people. I feel like it’s a good environment for me.”
