For decades, men dominated the construction trades. But women are increasingly part of the construction industry, plying skilled trades such as masonry, carpentry, and more.
Last week, a series of social media events were conducted to teach students about careers in construction trades, led by Lisa Willis of Villa Rica. She is president of the Atlanta chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction.
It was part of an ongoing virtual discussion sponsored by the Construction Education Foundation of Georgia (CEFGA) which began in June. It runs weekly on CEFGA’s Facebook page, covering such topics as career options, trade schools, industry training, and truths and misconceptions about careers in the skilled trades.
During Tuesday’s stream, Willis participated in a discussion focused on opportunities for women in the industry.
The session was hosted by contractor and DIY TV host Kayleen McCabe with co-host CEFGA President and CEO Scott Shelar. Willis was joined by Ashton White, who talked about her success in the masonry trade.
Willis offered advice on career opportunities in the industry for women and the overall need for young people. Also discussed was how NAWIC supports women in the industry.
Willis is the president of the Atlanta chapter of the NAWIC, which is open to all women in the metro Atlanta area who work within the construction industry, in any capacity.
The chapter offers networking opportunities for these women, as well as professional development and education.
“There are great pathways for successful careers for women in the skilled trades. They can start with classes in high school, continuing with education in trade schools, and even online certifications,” says Willis.
The next few weeks of CEFGA Facebook Live events include a discussion on Counseling K12 students on Sept. 8 and a Virtual Job Site Tour on Sept. 15. The Facebook Live sessions will begin at noon each week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.