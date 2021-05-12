A data breach of the Herff Jones website has left many graduating seniors across the country confused about irregular activities in their bank accounts.
Herff Jones is an Indiana-based company that manufactures school insignia and graduation products offered to thousands of high schools and colleges.
One student at the University of West Georgia (UWG), Mason Ayers, recently woke to emails from different vendors notifying him of recent purchases — but Ayers said that he had not used his debit card for any of them.
“I got random Adidas charges on my school account, which was weird for me because I only use it for rent, other than when I ordered from Herff Jones,” said Ayers. “I reached out to Herff Jones, but was not able to speak with anyone, so I called my bank and they are taking care of it.”
Ayers said the situation has made him uneasy, and said that if it had not been for other student posts on Twitter, saying things like “check your bank accounts,” he would have never noticed.
“I ordered my cap and gown sometime in April, but yesterday I saw a bunch of students on Twitter talking about the breach,” said Ayers. “And sure enough, when I checked my bank account it happened to me as well.”
Instead of contacting the students directly, Herff Jones has been emailing the institutions to notify them of their current situation.
The Director of Strategic Communications for UWG, Colton Campbell, said that the situation is not unique to UWG, as it is impacting institutions nationwide.
“The University of West Georgia is monitoring developments regarding the data breach that occurred on the Herff Jones website and has been informed of actions taken by Herff Jones to address the incident,” Campbell said by email.
The emails sent by Herff Jones reportedly mention that they have been working with law enforcement agencies, and that their main priority is to create a solution so that students can still place orders on their core websites without submitting payment information at this time.
In addition, the emails state anyone who has been impacted by the breach can call Herff Jones, Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. to report any issues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.