Stray dogs killed two goats at the Pine Mountain Gold Museum near Villa Rica last month, leaving park employees “completely heartbroken.”
Wesley Berninger, director of the museum, said Tuesday that stray, domestic dogs attacked the pen containing the park’s three goats sometime on July 24. “Buddy,” a goat named after Buddy Stockmar — on whose farm the park was built — was killed outright in the attack.
However, “Farnsworth,” a favorite among park staff and visitors, apparently put up a fight to defend himself and the other two goats, Berninger said. Although seriously injured, Farnsworth appeared to be responding well to treatment but was discovered dead in his pasture when staff checked on him the morning of July 31.
“We were all completely heartbroken,” said Berninger. “You know, you wouldn’t believe you could grow that attached to a goat, but the whole staff really loved Farnsworth.”
The park’s third goat, “Ripley,” was not injured in the attack but park caretakers will be transferring the animal to the Tickled Pink Petting Zoo in Alabama. Berninger said this is because goats are social creatures and need to be among other goats to thrive.
Berninger said that video surveillance failed to capture the attack on the goat pen, but he said that it was “100% clear” from the remains and tracks on the ground that the attack was by at least one domestic dog.
Stray, domestic dogs are an ongoing problem for the park, Berninger said, because it is surrounded on three sides by subdivisions, where owners live who allow their dogs to wander.
But dogs that are brought to the park by visitors also cause trouble, Berninger said. Visitors often let their dogs out and allow them to roam the park unleashed — despite the fact that park workers caution the owners not to do so.
Pine Mountain, located on the Douglas County side of the city at 1881 Stockmar Road, is a popular draw for children and those interested in the gold mining history of early Villa Rica. Along with the miniature train that circles the park, and the exhibit that allows visitors to pan for gold, the park’s collection of animals is a favorite attraction.
But keeping animals at the park has been an ongoing challenge. In 2016, several koi fish were stolen from their pond on the park grounds. Koi are an exotic breed of brightly colored fish originally bred in Japan and kept for decorative purposes. The fish are also highly expensive; some specimens having a $3,000 price tag.
Once the koi population was restocked, park officials cleaned out the pond that had several years of accumulated waste material in the bottom. But the koi population was all but wiped out last year when an otter spent several days dining on the colorful fish. The koi have since been replaced.
In February 2020, a still unknown motorist intentionally ran over and killed two ducks at the park, two rare Welsh Harlequins named Champ and Nessie, However, the Harlequin duck flock is now thriving, Berninger said Tuesday, and have laid several eggs this season.
With the removal of “Ripley,” the ducks and the koi are the only animals now on display at the park, Berninger said.
Before the dog attack, park officials had already been planning a barn in which all the farm animals could be sheltered at night. Berninger said the barn would be part of an expanded petting zoo exhibit. Until there are appropriate facilities to house the animals, park officials will not repopulate the exhibit, he said.
“Hopefully we can get it built sooner rather than later, because I would like nothing more than for all the animals to come back to the park.”
