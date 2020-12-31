No single story dominated the year’s headlines more than the COVID-19 pandemic.
It affected every facet of life in west Georgia. Far beyond the health impact, the pandemic also changed the way students were educated, businesses were run, and even how funeral services and other mass gatherings were conducted.
While the pandemic may have officially begun in 2019, it ruled the entire year of 2020, generating headlines constantly. This is how the story of the pandemic evolved in the pages of the Times-Georgian.
MARCH
Reports of COVID-19 entering the state came in early March, with state officials confirming Georgia’s first cases on March 2, involving two residents of Fulton County who had recently returned from Italy. At the time, that country was a hotbed of cases.
Less than 24-hours later, Tanner Medical Center Carrollton had put up signs telling patients and visitors about the hospital’s efforts to keep the community safe.
By mid-march, closings and lockdowns had begun, with stores starting to close for safety precautions. Belk and Bath and Body were among the first local major retailers to announce that they would be closing temporarily due to COVID-19.
The University of West Georgia announced it would move classes online for the remainder of the spring semester, and Georgia’s Gov. Brian Kemp made the decision to declare a Public Health State of Emergency for the state.
This executive order spurred K-12 school closures, and while officials intended these to be temporary at the time, March ended up being the last time students would step foot in their schools for the 2019-2020 school year.
By March 18, the Georgia Department of Public Health had issued a statement that there were no cases of COVID-19 in the county — but the very next day, a new statement was issued that included seven cases in the county.
The DPH database with COVID-19 cases now shows that the virus entered the county earlier than that, with onset as early as March 2.
On March 23, Tanner Health System installed tents outside the emergency departments, as the healthcare workers prepared for an influx of COVID patients.
And as the month ended, the county saw its first death, an 80-year-old man with an underlying medical condition who died in Tanner Medical Center Carrollton.
APRIL
April saw a series of medical supply shortages due to how suddenly the pandemic hit, with masks and COVID-19 tests being rationed only for those who needed them the most.
Homemade mask-making was at its peak in March and April, as volunteer groups and organizations sewed tirelessly so that healthcare workers could extend their limited supply of specially designed gear.
By this point in the pandemic, it was well known that masks and social distancing were effective in curbing the virus, but in Carroll County, residents earned a grade of a “D-” from a data-collection website for their use of social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19.
It was not only Carroll County, however, as the host website called Unacast gave surrounding Georgia counties only marginally better grades.
In an effort to social distance, however, most things moved to the virtual format: telehealth was introduced by Tanner as schools solidified their decisions to remain in the distance learning format.
Facilities such as prisons and nursing homes had to implement their own special procedures due to the unique living situation inside.
But as the month came to a close, there was a noticeable change in the number of cases. The month ended with Tanner removing its external tents, as they were “no longer necessary due to a flattened number of positive cases and admissions” the Times-Georgian reported.
MAY
Closures were still high in May, with small business owners in Carrollton facing the decision of reopening or staying shut during the pandemic. The financial impact of the pandemic was felt in all industries.
Tanner announced on May 5 it would resume normal operations after elective procedures had been virtually halted as hospital crews focused their attention on COVID-19 cases. Safety precautions remained in place, however, and some of those precautions are still in place today.
Georgia officials at this point had started slowly relaxing shutdowns for COVID-19, and restaurants in Carrollton had to decide whether to resume dine-in services. Many opted to do so, though curbside food delivery was still a popular alternative.
Toward the end of the month, new COVID-19 technology started to appear, including antibody tests and a promising new drug called remdesivir.
And finally, 2020 graduates of Carrollton High School walked the stage — socially distanced — after their graduation had been postponed.
JUNE
While at this point restaurants, bars, and more types of businesses had started to re-open, both local and state health officials were cautioning citizens they were not out of the woods and that they should still be taking proper safety measures to ensure that the virus does not continue to spread.
Education institutions across the county announced their plans and phases for reopening as the 2020-2021 school year loomed just weeks away.
Graduates from Carroll County School System and Oak Mountain Academy all had their graduations by the end of June.
JULY
July marked the height of the pandemic, with many days breaking records in the county for the number of most cases in one day. On July 17, there were 91 confirmed cases reported in one day, the second-highest number reported to date — with the highest date coming later in the year.
Also in July, Carroll County has surpassed 1,000 cases of COVID-19.
Educational institutions had started facing pushback in July for their reopening plans, with both the University of West Georgia and Carroll County School System deciding not to mandate masks.
This decision was faced with criticism from students, parents, and the community, all of whom felt masks were necessary to help mitigate the spread and keep everyone safe. UWG did reverse its decision after the community pushback, which was felt statewide at all Georgia universities.
As the month closed, Tanner Health System received the Sofia 2 from Quindel, a new testing unit that would process tests in as quickly as 15 minutes.
AUGUST
Just one month after passing the 1,000 case benchmark in July, cases doubled and the 2,000 benchmark was passed in mid-August.
Another promising new treatment was also introduced, with Tanner Health System encouraging donations of blood plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients.
This convalescent plasma, rich in antibodies and golden in color, had shown “promising results” in a Mayo Clinic trial that infused critically ill COVID patients with the plasma. This plasma is still collected and used in treatment.
Education institutions that had opened by this point had seen an influx of COVID-19 cases, with the University of West Georgia reporting 57 total cases of COVID-19 on campus during the one week period since classes began.
Additionally, just six school days after the start of school in Bremen, the district was reporting five students had tested positive for COVID-19 and 33 had direct exposure.
Carroll County School System later began their classes across its five clusters on Aug. 24, after the start date had been pushed back twice due to safety concerns over the virus.
SEPTEMBER
Carrollton City Schools students finally arrived back to class, the last to do so after officials delayed the start due to safety concerns.
Cases were declining in September, as data from DPH shows a downward trend this month for cases reported.
The battle against COVID-19 continued on.
OCTOBER
Similar to September, October did not see significant changes in the virus or its impact on the county, as residents continued their lives and cases stayed stagnant.
NOVEMBER
As Fall began, cases and community spread started to once again increase. This prompted the Villa Rica High School campus in November to close for a week.
The holiday season loomed and Thanksgiving was celebrated, but the effects of those family gatherings were seen later.
DECEMBER
The severity of the pandemic became clear in December, with a surge expected following Thanksgiving, and seen in subsequent data.
On Dec. 10, exactly 14 days after Thanksgiving, the county experienced the highest number of cases reported in one day: 42 cases, sweeping away the previous July record of 91.
It was clear that Tanner was struggling, with Loy Howard, president and CEO of Tanner Health System updating Gov. Kemp of the situation, and the health system confirming it was facing over 100% capacity nearly every day.
But, the light at the end of the tunnel finally arrived with the approval of two COVID-19 vaccines. And not only were they approved, they have both arrived in Carroll County and healthcare workers at Tanner were the first to be vaccinated.
The vaccine rollout is staged into phases, and eventually, availability to individuals will increase and continue to increase until everyone who wants a vaccine receives one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.