Tropical Depression Fred began to make its way out of Georgia Tuesday, leaving behind damage across parts of north Georgia, including Carroll County.
Tim Padgett, Director of Emergency Management, said the Carroll County area received about 2 1/2 inches of rain and a few fallen trees, but nothing more serious as the former tropical storm swept through the area in the early morning hours.
However, Padgett said the department will continue to monitor the situation and make updates as needed.
Fred made landfall along the Florida panhandle area as a tropical storm but became a tropical depression as it moved inland.
Entering Georgia overnight, the storm slammed the state and spawned several tornadoes, the Associated Press reported. Heavy rains were reported throughout the state overnight.
According to Georgia Power, crews had been responding to scattered outages Tuesday morning as a result of the heavy rain and gusty winds associated with the remnants of the storm.
In a press release, the utility said that as of 11 a.m. on Tuesday, approximately 8,000 customers had been impacted statewide, the majority due to fallen trees, limbs, and debris.
As the storm continued to move into the Northeast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported that there could be an additional threat of tornadoes across parts of Georgia, the western Carolinas, and southern Virginia through Tuesday.
At around 3:45 a.m., an Atlanta television station reported that tornado watches had been issued for dozens of Georgia counties, as well as a flash flood watch that will be in effect for North Georgia until Wednesday morning.
Representatives from Carroll EMC said the storm had little impact on the west Georgia community.
“We have been mildly affected by the tropical storm and have had very few outages throughout the morning,” said Communications Assistant, Brittany Shadix. “The few that we have seen have been scattered and in no particular area in our territory.”
Shadix said that although the region is in the clear for right now, there could be further impact as the day progresses.
“We may see a few more this afternoon due to fallen trees, but it looks like we dodged the bullet,” said Shadix.
